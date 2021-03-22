Here at Android Central, we love the Google Pixel and consider it among the best Android phones available. From its unbloated, easy-to-use implementation of Android, to its continuous feature and security updates, to its amazing camera system, it's not hard to see why devices like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a are among our top recommendations.
A recent report has come to light that suggests the Pixel phone's popularity is waning, at least, among people considering sticking with the brand come upgrade time. Our AC forum members quickly picked up on this topic, and a lively discussion ensued.
We want to hear from you — Do you see the Pixel's popularity plummeting among Android faithful? If so, why do you think that may be?
