Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Best answer: While American Express does not publicly share the base credit score it requires to be approved, we typically see approvals for those with "Good" and "Excellent" credit.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express has some impressive rewards for those who are looking to get the most out of their everyday spending. From 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and select U.S. streaming services to 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations, as well as 1% cash back on other purchases, it's the card to beat when it comes to earning the most on the purchases you make the most.

American Express is also currently offering new cardholders a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months of account opening and 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate, currently 13.99% to 24.99%).

While the rewards alone are a great reason to make this card a staple in your wallet, you might be wondering what kind of credit score you'll need in order to get approved for the card. While American Express does not expressly say the exact credit score you need in order to be approved for the Blue Cash Preferred Card, we can give you a ballpark idea of where you should be aiming at.

NerdWallet states that their recommended credit score for the Blue Cash Preferred Card is anywhere from 690-850, or what is typically known as "Good" to "Excellent" credit. That recommendation seems to be confirmed by the community at WalletHub who say that, while they have seen approvals with scores as low as 641, the typical score for approval sits around 695.

Generally, those with credit scores considered "Fair" or lower will struggle to get approval for this card. Not that credit score is everything - other factors like income determine your eligibility - but it always plays a major role. That said, if you have a "Good" or "Excellent" credit score, you should feel confident applying for this card.

If you want to learn more about this card, here's everything you need to know.