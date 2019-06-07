There isn't a single piece of Android history on your upper torso, and we're here to change that. Android Central is doing a limited-time run at Teespring from today until June 28. This design is running the gamut from Android 1.5 Cupcake to Android 9 Pie. Drag your more mundane friends kicking and screaming down memory lane by recounting the quirks of every single generation of Android!
The shirts are 100% premium cotton, available in blue, light blue, grey and black, regular and women's fits, and in sizes from small all the way up to 5XL. We've also got a mug that's microwave- and dishwasher-friendly. Then there's the hoodie! It has a little pouch on the front to stash your five phones, three backup chargers, and tangled mess of cables.
This design is only available for a limited time, so jump on it while it's around! And hey, we've got lots of other excellent designs to scope out too. Take a gander at the link below!
Let your nerd flag fly
Android Central swag
Hot stuff coming through
AC is getting back into the swag game! From mugs to tees to hoodies, we have everything you need to support Android Central your way. We love our fans and can't wait to add more stuff to the store!