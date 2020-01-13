Few things are more annoying than not being able to keep up with your favorite streaming shows when you travel overseas.
KeepSolid SmartDNS makes it easy to bypass a wide range of geo-restrictions so you can stream your favorite content anywhere in the world, and a lifetime subscription is available for over 80% off at just $39.99.
This easy-to-use DNS proxy app lets you browse the web without restrictions or delays regardless of where you are.
You'll be able to quickly re-route your DNS queries, hide your real location from any unauthorized third parties or government agencies, and watch all of your favorite content in full-HD quality without any lags.
You'll even be able to use this service on all of your devices at once—meaning you won't have to worry about constantly logging in and out.
Stream your favorite content anywhere on Earth with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid SmartDNS for just $39.99—over 80% off its usual price.
Prices are subject to change.
Do you plan on keeping your Galaxy Note 9 through 2020?
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will officially turn two years old in 2020, but even so, a lot of owners of the device plan on keeping it well through the year. What about you?
You can test out Microsoft Launcher's alpha features with its preview app
Microsoft has released a preview of the next version of the Microsoft Launcher for Android today, which features a rewrite of several key areas of the Launcher, along with a new user interface and features. This new version of the Microsoft Launcher comes in at version 6.0, and is the biggest update to the Microsoft Launcher yet.
CES 2020: 5 crazy expensive pieces of tech nobody needs but everybody wants
From massive 8K TVs to waterproof drones to AI-powered washing machines to Alexa-powered Lamborghinis, there was an out-of-reach product for everyone at the show.
The best accessories to use with Google Fit
Keeping track of your fitness isn't hard, especially with the right tools on your side. Combine that with Google Fit and you'll be a pro in no time!