Being stuck at home sucks, but it probably means you have a bit more time to catch up on the shows you've been wanting to watch. That means there's no better time than right now to make sure your TV is up to scratch and this one-day sale at Woot gives you the chance to upgrade your living room for less. The sale features a pair of factory reconditioned 65-inch Samsung UHD smart TVs from just $669.99. While these TVs aren't brand new, they've each been inspected and tested directly by Samsung to ensure they're working and in like-new condition. Samsung even includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

Samsung's 65-inch UN65MU850DFXZA curved UHD smart TV is the most affordable pick in the sale, priced at $669.99 while supplies last. The 2017 model offers a 4K resolution with HDR, Motion Rate 240, and a remote that includes voice control. There are apps for all of the popular streaming services built-in and there are four HDMI and 3 USB connections for hooking up any tech you need to. This TV sold for arond $1,300 until it got discontinued so you're saving half with this refurb deal.

You can step it up to the 65-inch Q6FN UHD smart QLED TV for $200 more. This 2018 model features Quantum Dot technology for over a billion shades and 100% color volume. As well as looking stunning when watching TV shows and movies, the Q6FN also features Ambient Mode that turns it into a work of art or a personal photo slideshow when not in use. Take a picture of the wall behind your TV, and the Q6FN will show a pattern that matches the wall making it blend in almost seamlessly. You can also have it play music, display smartphone updates or enable photo collages, all of these appearing to sit on your wall instead of on a bright screen.

These deals are only available until the end of the day, or until sold out, so don't wait to check them out. Shipping at Woot is normally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checkout.