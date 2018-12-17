The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have arrived, and although the shock of the notch has not quite gone away, it's still up to you to make sure it stays looking fresh. Whitestone provides a true "Full-screen adhesive" tempered glass screen protector for your new device and it is the premier specialized brand for the high-end market of cellular devices. So whether you prefer black, white, or even "Not Pink", (What exactly is Not Pink???), Whitestone has just released one of the most important accessories to keep your device looking just like it did when it first came out of the box. Whitestone Dome Glass for Pixel 3

Whitestone Dome Glass for Pixel 3 XL

Protection is paramount when it comes to your phone. And knowing what type to get is so important. For a long time, plastic or urethane protector have been the main option as screen protectors, but the truth is they don't really give your phone true protection. They are vulnerable to scratches and even can reduce transparency, not to mention the greasy smudges or air bubbles that can happen when just putting them on. The next evolution brought Tempered Glass! Since tempered glass protectors came out and started allowing your screen to stay crystal clear while still offering secure protection, the market has been flooded with different brands. A lot of them are knock-offs that are very poor in quality, while others are well-known brands that try to be sneaky by falsely advertising themselves. How do you know which one to get? Well, the best solution is Whitestone Dome Glass. The Whitestone Dome Glass uses several patented technologies to fill in those shortcomings and provide the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL with the ultimate security like no other screen protector you've ever seen before.

It is precisely because of Whitestone's patented technologies that has put them in a tier of their own. One such technique used is their patented LOCA technology which stands for 'Liquid Optical Clear Adhesive'. LOCA is a revolutionary liquid glass adhesive that evenly disperses over the entire curved screen, forming a single, solid layer of anti-shatter glass. This technology provides you with their "Dome Fix" ability because the liquid can repair existing scratches and scuffs as well. By filling in any cracks and then firmly setting, the Dome Glass creates a watertight, edge to edge protection. This can provide a new lease on life for you and your phone if you damage it before getting it protected. Thanks to their LOCA technology and their advanced (but simple) installation process, Whitestone utilizes a unique curing process that harnesses the power of UV light to securely attach the glass to your phone giving you flawless protection. This is ideal for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL because it covers from edge to edge without interfering with either front facing speaker or camera lenses.

Installation is not a long process, but it's not extremely quick by any means. It is, however, by far the best way to get the ultimate protection. Make sure you give yourself ample time to follow the step by step guide included (It's also recommended to watch their installation video) and don't just try to slap it on in a few seconds. The new and improved installation process uses a new sliding method to help ensure effectiveness, and to prevent installation errors from happening, each Dome Glass includes everything you need: two adhesive bottles, a UV curing light, a newly designed install frame, and alcohol wipes/dry towels. They even include a bottle of specialized AF (Anti Fingerprint) Spray to help any of those who have not had any screen protector on their phones and to reduce any issues. The only thing not included in the package is the power adaptor for the UV light. But since it is micro USB compatible, you can use any USB wall adapter to power it. For help with the installation, you can follow this link to see some of the Whitestone Dome Glass reviews and installation tutorial videos.