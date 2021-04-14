Depending on which cellular carrier you use and the infrastructure in your area, LTE and 5G mobile broadband speeds can vary wildly across the United States. As consumers, there is not much we can do about it, save for complaining to the mobile companies and our elected officials. However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is interested in getting a better picture of mobile broadband coverage in the U.S. and is asking people to use its speed test app to help us, and them, learn more about the different speeds available across the country. The idea is that the information collected will help push to improve coverage for all citizens.
This isn't the first speed test app ever released, but it does aim to serve a greater purpose than just letting you know if you can download that game or stream that movie. The app has been a popular discussion topic on the AC forums recently:
We want to hear from you — Have you tried the FCC Speed Test app? If so, have you learned anything interesting about your mobile broadband speeds since using it? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
