What you need to know
- France has fined Google with a €500 million (about $593 million) in a row over copyright with news publishers.
- Google has been asked to come up with proposals on how it would compensate publishers for using their content within two months.
- EU copyright rules allow publishers to charge a fee from online platforms that show snippets of their news.
France's antitrust watchdog has fined Google €500 million (about $593 million) for failing to negotiate licensing deals "in good faith" with news publishers for reuse of their content.
Isabelle de Silva, president of the French Competition Authority, said in a statement:
When the Authority imposes injunctions on companies, they are required to apply them scrupulously, respecting their letter and their spirit. In the present case, this was unfortunately not the case.
The French Competition Authority has asked Google to present "an offer of remuneration" for the use of protected content to news publishers within two months. If Google fails to do that, the search giant could be subject to penalty payments of up to €900,000 per day.
Google says it is disappointed by the authority's decision, but will comply with the orders. A Google spokesperson told Android Central:
While we are committed to complying with the Copyright Directive and the FCA's orders, this fine ignores the significant efforts we have made to reach agreements and the reality of how news works on our platforms.
We want to find a solution and reach definitive agreements but this fine is out of all proportion to the amount of money we make from news and we will be reviewing the decision in detail.
The European Parliament passed major changes to the EU's copyright rules in March 2019, forcing online platforms such as Google and Facebook to agree to licences with news publishers to use their content. France, which was the first to adopt the overhauled copyright rules, ordered Google to pay publishers for reusing snippets of their content in April last year.
The news comes just a month after the French Competition Authority fined Google €220 million for abusing its dominant position in the digital advertising market.
5 years of updates can make the Pixel 6 a real iPhone 13 competitor
Google's self-made Whitechapel chip could help its new Pixel phones last nearly as long as iPhones. But does it have the power and appeal to make shoppers leave behind other, more popular OEMs for stock Android?
I'm worried Google is betting too much on Samsung with the new Wear OS
Google's Wear OS smartwatch platform is getting its much-needed overhaul this year, and Samsung is helping with the work. Through all of the announcements about the revitalization of the OS, almost all of the hype has been about Samsung with very little information about what is happening with the current crop of Wear OS manufacturers. I'm concerned about how much Google is leaning on...
Review: imoo Ear-care Kids Headset has an open ear design that's too open
The imoo Ear-care Kids Headset offers parents and kids a pair of Bluetooth headphones that not only look unique, but that also have some helpful benefits to that unique design. But as we all know, nothing is perfect and everything has its flaws — even these promising open-ear-designed kids' headphones.
Here are the best cases you can get so far for the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone
Looking for a case to protect your gorgeous new TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone from damage via bumps, scratches, dirt, and dust? We rounded up a selection of the best TCL 20 Pro 5G cases you can find right now.