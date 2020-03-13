Google is collaborating with the United States government to make it easier for people who suspect they have contracted the novel-coronavirus (COVID-19) to see if they need to be tested.

TechCrunch reports:

The announcement was short on details, but the idea, it seems, is to give users the ability to enter their symptoms and see if they need additional testing. None of this sounds extremely complicated, but according to Trump, Google has 1,700 engineers working on this. According to Debbie Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, users will have to log into this new screening website, fill out a screening questionnaire and risk factor questionnaire and then directed to a "drive through" testing facility.

In essence, it'll help streamline the process of determining whether you need to be tested for the virus or not and alleviate some panic for individuals who feel like they have some symptoms that match with that of the virus. While some governments like South Korea have engaged in aggressive testing, others have opted to wind down their testing under the assumption that the virus has been too widespread that any test would be meaningless.

The United States has yet to reach any decision point and has been criticized for its slow rollout of tests and perceived inaction in recent days. Measures like this will help inform what strategic changes may or may not be made further down the line.

Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.