What you need to know
- Google has launched its annual Santa Tracker, just in time for Christmas.
- Santa is being a bit health conscious, donning a purple mask in recognition of the global pandemic.
- Googles Santa Tracker can be installed from the Play Store or as a progressive web-app if your browser supports it.
Christmas is here in just over a week, and Google's Santa Tracker has made its annual appearance as we track the jolly red gift giver on his global journey from the North Pole.
Going over the Santa tracker site, you'll notice a minor cosmetic tweak. That's right, Santa and Mrs Claus are donning purple face masks (spotted by Android Police). It seems even the frosty North Pole isn't immune from concerns of the coronavirus (though if he still plans on zooming through everyone's house in a night, he'd best stock up on hand sanitizer.)
Google has also trotted out the usual features that accompany the Christmas season. You can ask the Assistant "What's new in the North Pole?", or you can ask the Assistant "Where's Santa?" for a Christmas countdown on your phones or smart home speakers.
2020 is going to b a Christmas unlike one we've had in recent years. With the likelihood of seeing a Santa publicly in most countries being low, the Google Santa Tracker (and other Santa trackers) may be one way of keeping some of the fun in this annual tradition. Excited about Christmas this year? Let us know in the comments below.
Google's Santa Tracker
Enjoy all the Christmas joy that Google has to offer with this Santa tracker. From games and videos to the Santa countdown, this app will surely get you in the spirit of the holidays
