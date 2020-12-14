Christmas is here in just over a week, and Google's Santa Tracker has made its annual appearance as we track the jolly red gift giver on his global journey from the North Pole.

Going over the Santa tracker site, you'll notice a minor cosmetic tweak. That's right, Santa and Mrs Claus are donning purple face masks (spotted by Android Police). It seems even the frosty North Pole isn't immune from concerns of the coronavirus (though if he still plans on zooming through everyone's house in a night, he'd best stock up on hand sanitizer.)