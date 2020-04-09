Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Chase is giving Reserve cardholders a credit towards their annual fee.
- The company will give $100 fee credit to customers.
- It will be applied automatically for customers with a renewal date of April 1 – July 1, 2020.
In an effort to assist its Reserve cardholders during the coronavirus pandemic, Chase has announced that it will be offering customers a credit towards their annual fee.
If your Reserve card's renewal date falls between April 1st and July 1st, you will automatically receive a $100 credit towards your annual fee. A spokesperson from Chase said that the customers will be notified of the credit and that there is nothing they need to do in order to receive it.
"Given this very unique time, we are providing a one-time, automatic $100 credit towards the new annual fee ... At this time, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers whose renewal date is April 1 – July 1, 2020 will receive a notification on this, and the $100 statement credit will appear when the fee is billed. There are no changes to the value of the card. No action is needed from cardmembers."
According to the announcement, cardholders will see a $550 charge on their account for the annual fee, then a $100 statement credit immediately afterwards. Chase says that the credit is a one-time courtesy and that it does plan to charge the full annual fee in 2021.
"We recognize this is a difficult time for everyone. As a way to help, we're providing you a one-time $100 statement credit toward the 2020 $550 annual fee on your Reserve credit card. On an upcoming billing statement (based on your renewal date), you'll see a $550 charge for the annual fee, followed by a $100 statement credit.
We will continue to bill the $550 annual fee in 2021. Because this credit only applies to open Reserve accounts, if you've closed your Reserve account or traded to another credit card before your renewal, you will not receive the $100 statement credit. We know COVID-19 has affected people in many different ways."
This is just another way businesses are trying to do what they can to help their customers during the pandemic. While its a small gesture, its good to know that Chase did this proactively for its customers and speaks to their commitment to keeping cardholders loyal through the crisis.
Reserved for you
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. 3X points on travel immediately after earning your $300 travel credit, 3X points on dining at restaurants & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. $0 foreign transaction fees. 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs. Access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select. Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. One Year Complimentary Lyft Pink ($199 minimum value). Complimentary DashPass subscription from DoorDash after activating by 12/31/21.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
According to a recent financial investor call, Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had 16 pieces of free DLC, as well as two paid expansions.
Here's everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we're expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you're interested in specs, price, or something in between, here's everything we know about the phone!
How often do you buy new Android phones?
With new phones coming out all the time, it can be hard to not want to go out and buy every new model that's released. How often do you find yourself buying new Android phones?
The Galaxy S20+ is big, pretty, but fragile — protect it with a clear case
While the Galaxy S20+ is a work of art, it's also a slippery glass-backed phone that's quite expensive. If you want to show it off, take a page from jewelry stores: display your S20+ inside a beautiful clear case!