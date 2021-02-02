It's Super Bowl week and, if you've recently cut the cord, you're probably thinking about how to watch Super Bowl 2021 this year. With a variety of streaming options, there's basically a way for everyone to watch this year and maybe even catch a stream for free.
While there are ample ways to stream the biggest game of the year online, you actually need some hardware to stream the game on. Fortunately, the makers of the most popular streaming hardware are wise to the fact that the biggest annual sporting event is coming right up and are offering some excellent deals on their streaming sticks and set top boxes.
Check out the best streaming device deals below and place your orders in time for the main event.
Best Super Bowl deals on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $21.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. It's directly discounted to just $22 which is only a few bucks more than its record during Black Friday.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $39.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. If you want to watch Super Bol LV in all its UHD glory, it's worth going for this upgraded model. It's $10 off right now, too.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $104.99 at Amazon
Not only do you get a media streaming device and access to Alexa, but you can also control your soundbar, receiver, and TV. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. The Cube has built-in speakers, a mic, and instant access to Amazon's streaming library. Make the most of this $15 pre-Super Bowl discount on it while you can.
Roku Premiere | $24.99 at Amazon
This inexpensive Roku streamer is even more affordable with this $10 discount at Amazon ahead of the big game. It can stream in HD and 4K, and supports HDR.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $39 at Amazon
Gain access to Roku's streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content and turn your mobile device into a remote control. The Stick+ is over 20% off right now
Roku Ultra (2020) | $73.46 at Amazon
The Ultra is Roku's best device with the fastest processor. It has a fast channel launch, a lost remote finder, enhanced voice search, and more. It comes with JBL Premium headphones for private listening too. You can also share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay. This price is about $5 more than its lowest ever, too.
Roku Ultra LT | $59 at Walmart
Walmart has the Roku Ultra LT on sale today at $20 off its regular price! The Walmart-exclusive model lets you stream in HD or 4K and comes with a remote that's capable of controlling your TV's power and volume.
Apple TV HD | $144 at Amazon
Deals on the HD Apple TV are usually few and far between, though you can make a $5 saving at Amazon. It's not the lowest it has ever gone, but it so rarely drops in price it is worth grabbing with any savings. Matched at B&H and Walmart. Apple will also provide you with a 3-month free trial of Apple TV+ once you set up your new Apple TV box.
Apple TV 4K (32GB) | $169 at Amazon
Apple's entry-level 4K streaming hardware can be picked up at a $10 discount via Amazon and Walmart making those the best places to buy it currently. It's a small savings, but it'll buy you a movie on iTunes at least and the 3 months of free Apple TV+ will give you plenty to watch after the football season is over.
Apple TV 4K (64GB) | $189.99 at Amazon
If you want the higher-capacity Apple TV 4K, Amazon is the best place to go with a $9 discount currently available there. It's not the lowest price we've seen for it, but it beats paying full price.
Anker Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition | $179.99 at Amazon
This soundbar brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in so that the Super Bowl coverage will look and sound amazing. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. This is a $50 discount.
The 2021 Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 7th, at 6:30pm ET. If you're yet to pick up a smart TV device to watch the game with, placing an order for one of the above deals should be your priority.
If you're already set up with streaming hardware or a smart TV, check out our Super Bowl 2021 streaming guide for the best and most affordable ways to watch the game live.
