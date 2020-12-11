Best Electronic Pets Android Central 2020

Having a living, breathing pet as a member of your family that needs food, water, and play time can be expensive, messy, and time-consuming. Electronic pets offer all the fun and absolutely none of the commitment of a four-legged friend that needs walks regularly. We've tested them all and here's how the best electronic pets rank.

Electronic pets are here to stay

Electronic pets keep getting better, smarter, and for some, more realistic-looking. All this equals a higher entertainment value for you. My favorite pick, the Joy for All Orange Tabby It looks, acts, and even feels like the real deal. This electronic companion animal has soft, brushable fur and loves being petted and cuddled, making it an excellent choice for adults and kids.

If you're looking for an electronic pet that's less active, the Perfect Petzzz Golden Retriever is a cute, fuzzy puppy that sleeps, snores, and breathes. He's a calming presence that doesn't require any care from his owner.

And if you have Alexa at home or in the office, you can't go wrong with Gemmy the Twerking Bear. Gemmy twerks to Amazon Music and responds to Alexa alerts.