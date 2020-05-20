Today, Apple and Google have announced that they are making their Exposure Notifications technology available to public health agencies across the world.

In a joint statement, the companies announced that the API, which health agencies can use to incorporate the technology into their apps, is now available to developers on both iOS and Android.

Apple and Google stress that users have the option to opt-in to Exposure Notifications, the technology does not track their location, and that it is up to the individual to report potential exposure to the public health app they may be using. For iPhone owners, users must update to iOS 13.5 in order to have access to Exposure Notifications. Android users will receive the update automatically through Google Play Services.

They also note that widespread user adoption of this technology is critical to its success and both companies believe that the privacy-centric focus of their technology will accomplish that task.

You can read the full statement from Apple and Google below: