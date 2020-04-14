Apple and Google have announced that they are working together to help track the movement of COVID-19 infections by creating a history of where we've been and who we have been in contact with.

How each company is doing it is through an API that can expose the right data, provided the user — that's us — has installed an app on their phones. These APIs are expected in May. For the first round of the API updates, Google is distributing them through Google Play Services so that leaves out phones that aren't running a Google-approved version of Android.

Later, in the coming months, Apple and Google will roll out a complete Bluetooth contact tracing platform that can collect data about where we have been and who else has been there baked directly into the operating system. Both methods work on the same principle: if you become infected with COVID-19, your data can be referenced against other people's data to find out who else was in contact with you.

What are Google Mobile Services (GMS) and why does my phone need them?

This sounds like a great idea, even if it might be too little and too late. It has a few problems, though. First off is that it's voluntary. It should be voluntary because it's literally tracking who we're in contact with, but being voluntary means a lot of people aren't going to install an app or opt-in to Bluetooth-based tracking. Some because of privacy concerns, but mostly because people just won't know what it is and how to do it.

How will it work?

Apple and Google will release APIs that allow an app to use what's known as contact tracing. It sort of keeps track of you and your movements, but not by location.

These new APIs will use Bluetooth LE to create a service with its own unique identification "code" which can be broadcast whenever the app is active. Other devices within range can listen for this broadcast (while also broadcasting their own presence), and if two signals find each other, a log entry is created.

No apps are sharing your actual phone contacts or tracking your location.

This log is uploaded and (data is downloaded to your phone) to a central server once every 24 hours, but the Bluetooth broadcasts happen about five times per second. To help keeps things secure, the unique ID for your phone changes every 15 minutes or so. The central server can still keep track of all the other phones you were in close proximity with, as long as the app is installed on both. To limit the amount of data being sent each day, these apps can filter out duplicates.

Let's say I'm visiting the grocery store and running the app on my phone. Maybe there are 100 other people close enough during my travels to score as a hit for the app, and 25 of those people also have the app running on their phone. At the end of the day, my log and the logs of those other 25 people all get uploaded to a server.

If I test positive for COVID-19, my phone generates another unique ID that's also uploaded to the server once the app is aware. Those 25 people I came into contact with will download this diagnosis ID to their phones, where the app will be able to see if they were in contact with me by checking against the unique ID of my phone. The app could then inform those people that they came in contact with someone who tested positive and proceed to explain what they should do next.

Right now, we don't know who will be building any apps that use these APIs. Since the operating system does all the work on our phone, and the API is the only way to hook into it, anyone could build an app that uses the service. While public health officials may be overseeing the making of an "official" app, that's not necessary — any competent app developer could likely build one that would work as advertised.

What about privacy?