500 episodes. That's a huge milestone for any podcast to reach, and somehow, that's exactly what's about to happen with the Android Central Podcast. We're getting ready to record our 500th episode on November 13, 2020, and we want you to join in on the celebration.

In honor of 500 episodes, we're going to be recording the podcast live for everyone to join in and watch as it happens. Yes, we're doing a video podcast again. No, it won't be a regular thing (sorry!)

The show kicks off at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30am PT on November 13 and should run about 1.5 hours.

It's also going to be a pretty packed house. Instead of the usual three people that get together, you'll be hearing from everyone: Daniel Bader, Alex Dobie, Jerry Hildenbrand, Harish Jonnalagadda, and even the legend himself, Phil Nickinson (along with a few others).

There will also be ample opportunity during the broadcast to ask questions, but you can also post any in the comments below if you want to be early to the party.

So grab a snack, get your favorite drink ready, and get ready to tune in live tomorrow for the Android Central Podcast 500. You don't want to miss it.

Watch the Android Central Podcast 500 here!