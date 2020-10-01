Amazon's Fire tablets are already super-affordable, but right now at HSN you can snag the top-of-the-line Amazon Fire HD 10 at a $50 discount. At $99.99, it's steeply discounted at one of its best prices ever and, to sweeten the deal, HSN is even throwing in a code for a custom case from Caseable and a Tablet Entertainment Suite voucher with your purchase while supplies last. If you're new to HSN, you can save even more with code HSN2020 taking $20 off your first purchase, dropping the bundle price down to just $79.99.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best Amazon Fire tablets in 2020. It features a 10.1-inch full HD screen with 1080p resolution, stereo speakers, front and rear-facing cameras, and 32GB internal storage. You can always add more storage with a microSD card down the line if you need more space.

It's powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM and runs Amazon's Fire OS for features like hands-free Alexa utility and the ability to double as a convenient smart home portal to control your Ring and Blink devices. Its battery is no slouch either with up to 12 hours of usage per charge. When it comes to powering back up, you can fast-charge using USB-C.

You'll receive the Tablet Entertainment Suite voucher and a complimentary 1-year Food Network subscription with your purchase. You'll also get a coupon code that is redeemable at Caseable for a custom case.

The deal at HSN is limited in time and it's highly likely that it will sell out soon. Right now, you can take your pick of colors so be sure to get in on the deal while you still can. Since you're saving on the tablet and additional storage, why not check out our list of the best Amazon Fire HD 10 microSD cards and grab some extra storage?