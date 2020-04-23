Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card was my very first rewards credit card. It helped me earn enough points to take my first points-funded trip to Croatia, and it is what got me started with the points-and-miles game. But even though I've added more credit cards to my wallet since I first got my Chase Sapphire Preferred, it still holds a top spot in my wallet. And I still recommend it to friends and family members who are also looking to start earning credit card rewards. Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now

With so many great credit cards out there, why do I still value this mid-tier card? Today, I'm going to walk through my reasoning. Broad bonus categories The Chase Sapphire Preferred only has two primary bonus categories: 2x on dining and travel. Right now, you'll also earn 5x on Lyft because of the rideshare company's partnership with Chase. But historically, 2x on travel and dining have been the signature categories offered. But even though that may not sound like I'm earning across a ton of purchases, it's surprising the number of things that code as travel or dining on my statement. Chase defines both categories very broadly, so many expenses that you may not assume would earn bonus rewards actually do. Bars and breweries that don't serve food, parking lots and garages, tolls and vending machines are just a few of the more surprising things that Chase generally counts as dining and travel. Some TPGers have even reported yacht club fees as earning 2x with the Chase Sapphire Preferred in the past.