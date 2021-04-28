Aside from perhaps games or social media apps, there isn't anything we do more frequently on our phones than texting, or messaging, our friends, family, and contacts. One of the many great things about Android is that you are free to select which of the best SMS or best messaging apps you want to use as your default. Of course, you can always try multiple ones and customize many of them to your heart's delight.
There are so many great options that even the team here at AC is a bit divided on which messaging apps are the best. However, we're always game to try new chat apps, so naturally, this thread on the AC forums caught our eye:
We want to hear from you — What is your favorite texting app? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
Sony confirms it has sold over 7.8 million PS5 consoles since launch
In its latest earnings report, Sony has revealed that over 7.8 million PS5 consoles have been sold so far. Sony's gaming division posted an operating profit of 342 billion yen ($3.17 billion) in FY20.
The OnePlus Watch will be back in stock tomorrow, if you still care
After quickly selling out earlier this month, the OnePlus Watch is being restocked and will go on sale tomorrow, April 28.
Google Cloud improves as Alphabet beats expectations in Q1 2021 earnings
Alphabet has announced its Q1 2021 financial earnings, reporting improvements for its Google Cloud business, and increased revenue for Search and YouTube.
Keep the Oculus Quest or Quest 2 charged with one of these battery packs
One difficulty of mobile VR is keeping the device charged if you have particularly long sessions. Here are some recommendations to keep your Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest going.