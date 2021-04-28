Life without RCS requires a lot of appsSource: Android Central

Aside from perhaps games or social media apps, there isn't anything we do more frequently on our phones than texting, or messaging, our friends, family, and contacts. One of the many great things about Android is that you are free to select which of the best SMS or best messaging apps you want to use as your default. Of course, you can always try multiple ones and customize many of them to your heart's delight.

There are so many great options that even the team here at AC is a bit divided on which messaging apps are the best. However, we're always game to try new chat apps, so naturally, this thread on the AC forums caught our eye:

rjack22
rjack22

I have a S21 phone and a Tab S7 tablet. I want a good texting app that will work on both and sync with each other. I am currently using the Samsung Message app but it leaves a lot to be desired. I am looking for recommendations. I had been using Verizon Messages+ and I liked it. But when I switched from Verizon to Consumer Cellular it no longer would work on my tablet although it still...

20blks
20blks

With Google messages, you can open Google Chrome and use the app anywhere. That's what in using myself

blackops1125
blackops1125

Next SMS is a great texting app, been using it for since the Samsung s4.

Hardhat Harry
Hardhat Harry

TEXTRA messaging app. Fully customizable. NO ADVERTISING.

Kizzy Catwoman
Kizzy Catwoman

A good app for using with a tablet is pulse sms

We want to hear from you — What is your favorite texting app? Let us know!

