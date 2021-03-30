If you're sticking with the Google Pixel 4 this year instead of upgrading to the Pixel 5, Nomad is giving you the chance to save on some protection for it to aid its longevity.

The maker of fine tech accessories is offering Android Central readers 50% off regular prices on its cases for Pixel 4 series phones for a limited time only. All you have to do is use code ANDROIDCENTRAL during checkout at its site. That code drops cases as low as $20, though it expires this weekend so you don't have long to make the most of it.

There are a few different options on sale, including rugged leather cases for both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as well as cases compatible with Moment lenses to improve your mobile photography game.

Nomad cases use premium Horween Leather that ages into a unique patina over time and each case is built with drop protection in mind. In fact, Nomad's Rugged Case is designed to protect against drops up to 6 feet thanks to a high-grade polycarbonate body and external rubber bumper which should be more than enough for the occasional tumble.

Qi charging is still possible thanks to the case's thinness and each case has a microfiber lining to help keep the phone inside scratch-free. Cases are available in black or brown to suit your style.

The Moment-compatible version is essentially the same as the Rugged Case but allows for the mounting of Moment M-series lenses. Since the Pixel 4 lacks an ultra-wide lens of its own, this case makes it easy to equip one when you need it or add one of Moment's many other lens options.

