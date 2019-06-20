What you need to know
- Wizards Unite does not seem to be working properly with Android Q Beta 4.
- Game can be installed, but will not load past the Google/Facebook login page.
- The hang is right where the GPS permission popup is, but manually granting permissions does not fix the problem.
Wizards Unite is here! A day early! Score!! I rushed to download the game on my Google Pixel 3a running Android Q Beta 4, and then someone cursed my phone. While you can install Wizards Unite from Google Play on a device running Android Q, on multiple devices we have been unable to get past the Google/Facebook login page, with the app hanging on a dim loading screen seen above (where the GPS permission pop-up comes up on other phones), and then the app turns into a black unresponsive screen.
Efforts to manually grant permissions, uninstall/reinstall the app, and reboot have all failed to force the app through to the tutorial, but if we find a way to fix it, we will let you know.
Keep your phone powerful while casting your spells on Wizards Unite
AUKEY CC-Y12 18W PD Car Charger ($17 at Amazon)
This is a super-compact USB-C car charger you can plug in, shut the cover, and forget it's there until you need to charge your phone at top speed. Isn't that handy?
Anker Powerline+ C to C 2.0 Cable (3ft) ($14 at Amazon)
This double-braided cable can withstand getting pulled around your gear bag or your car, and with this durability, it shouldn't leave you stranded when your phone is dying.
Anker PowerCore 10000 USB-PD battery pack ($46 at Amazon)
When you're traveling you don't want anything to slow you down, so make sure you have a portable battery back that charges your phone quickly. This Anker 10000mAh pack supports 18W USB PD and it's incredibly light.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.