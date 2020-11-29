From reducing anxiety to improving concentration, meditation has many proven benefits. Omvana helps you experience the positives — and Windows Central readers can currently get a one-year subscription for just $39.99.
Rated at 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.8 stars on Google Play, it would be fair to say Omvana is an exceptional app. It helps users to meditate with a purpose, whether that is relaxing before bed or boosting focus during the day.
To get started, you simply tell the app what you need. The library has a wide range of guided meditation tracks, classes, and lessons to choose from. Categories include Master of Performance, Confidence & Self-Esteem, and Clarity of Vision.
All the content comes from top instructors, and you can create custom mixes with two of your favorite tracks.
The app is available to download on iOS and Android, and your subscription provides unlimited access on one device.
Order today for $39.99 to get 12 months of meditation guidance, worth $59.
Prices subject to change
