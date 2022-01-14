Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 wireless chargers Android Central 2022

Your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features some of the latest smartphone technologies, so it's no wonder you want to enjoy the newer and higher-tech wireless charging pads rather than fuss around with USB cables. Galaxy Z Fold 3's size makes it a unique challenge to charge, though, as it won't fit well on many of our favorite chargers when it's in the unfolded position. With that in mind, we've picked out the best wireless chargers to suit the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its various postures.

Picking the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 wireless charging pad

Your Galaxy Z Fold 3 can make do on the most basic wireless chargers, like the Anker PowerWave Alloy, only if you're willing to charge it while it's folded. In the closed position, it's the same shape as a normal smartphone to sit on the smaller chargers designed for those phones.

But, if you want the freedom to set your phone down for a charge while it's in its open position, you'll need a bigger charging pad like our staff pick, the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Pad. Otherwise, your phone will likely rock about and tilt up. Likewise, if your phone's back isn't flat against the charging pad, it's probably not going to charge at all.

Fortunately, there are plenty of larger charging pads that support multiple devices. This gives you the option to toss your phone onto them open and still get a charge or close it up and charge a second, third, or even fourth device alongside your phone. Just note: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 only supports wireless charging at up to 10W speeds, even if a charger supports Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 profile, so your phone won't benefit from the extra speeds coming from 15W+ wireless chargers.