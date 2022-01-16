This week, Ara, Nick, Jeramy, and Chris Wedel survey the smartwatch landscape and offer suggestions on the best ones for fitness. They also talk about Samsung's blown Exynos 2200 launch schedule, Spotify's blown lossless streaming, and how a judge has dealt a blow to Meta regarding an FTC lawsuit.
Listen now
Links:
- Samsung misses its initial Exynos 2200 launch schedule — here's why | Android Central
- Spotify delays its long-awaited feature for premium users indefinitely | Android Central
- Judge deals a blow to Meta, allows FTC antitrust lawsuit to move forward | Android Central
- Google Nest speakers are losing this handy feature due to Sonos ruling | Android Central
- Population: One developers roll out the fix to the communications issue | Android Central
- New Android 13 features could make your lock screen more useful | Android Central
- Future Wear OS smartwatches will finally cater to the lefties of the world | Android Central
- Here's what Google and Fitbit need to do to keep pace with Samsung and Apple in the wearables space | Android Central
- What fitness tech and apps do the Android Central staff actually use? | Android Central
- How I'm using fitness tech to train for my marathon | Android Central
- Fitness trackers keep ditching buttons for touchscreens, and it's terrible | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through March 31. Terms and conditions apply.
- Surfshark: All you need in a VPN — and more. Go to Surfshark.deals/ACP and use code ACP to get 83% off plus 3 extra months for free when you sign up!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Amazon Halo View still has some work to do
Amazon has made solid strides with its new Halo View fitness tracker, but is it enough to win people over?
Fishing Paradiso will reel you in and let you build your own paradise
Fishing Paradiso is a popular fishing RPG that puts you in the shoes of a recently deceased man with a talent for fishing. Build your own little paradise and help out the other denizens of heaven on your quest to meet a magical space whale.
'Baby Shark' just reached a huge YouTube milestone thanks to your kids
"Baby Shark" is the most-viewed YouTube video ever, and continues to solidify its spot after reaching 10 billion views.
Protect your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with these great cases
Samsung pulled out all the stops with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and there's every reason for you to do the same when looking for ways to protect your shiny new folding phone. So here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases on sale today — and the reason that pool's so small right now.