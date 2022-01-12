What you need to know
- Spotify has confirmed that it doesn't have "timing details" for the rollout of its HiFi tier.
- The lossless streaming feature was formally introduced early last year.
- Spotify promised that the HiFi tier would be available in 2021, but it is now behind schedule.
After announcing the service early last year, Spotify has remained silent about the rollout of its much-anticipated HiFi tier for the rest of 2021. It promised to release the lossless tier later that year, but we're now a few weeks into 2022 and there's still no sign of Spotify HiFi.
In a community forum post, the service finally admitted that the feature has been postponed indefinitely. A company representative confirmed that there is currently no timeline for its release, which may disappoint those who have been anticipating its arrival.
"We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we're excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don't have timing details to share yet," Spotify's representative said.
Spotify HiFi was first announced in February of last year, but it may have been available to a small number of users as part of an experiment a few years prior. Back in 2017, a small group of subscribers were prompted to upgrade to the lossless tier for an additional $5 to $10 per month on top of their existing premium subscription.
Spotify's latest admission should not completely deflate your hopes of one day being able to listen to lossless, CD-quality audio. When it is finally released, the HiFi tier will face stiff competition from some of the best music streaming services, such as Tidal. Tidal's HiFi tier costs $10 per month and includes access to curated playlists and unlimited skips.
Spotify's HiFi tier, on the other hand, will require premium subscribers to upgrade their plan in order to access high-quality streams. This entails paying an additional fee on top of their current subscription, though the price is currently unknown.
Future Wear OS smartwatches will finally cater to the lefties of the world
Google is working on a new option in Wear OS that will let left-handed users orient the watch display for better use while on the right arm.
Roku introduces Live TV Zone for easy access to live programs and apps
Roku launches a new Live TV hub with access to all the apps and services that offer live TV access, including Roku's own Live TV channel guide.
See the update roadmaps for when your phone will get Android 12
Need to know which phones will get Android 12, when the betas will arrive, and when to expect the final release? Only a few manufacturers officially announced their release schedules, so we collected all the rumors and hard-to-find info to help you feel better prepared.
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases 2022
The Galaxy S21 FE sports a large screen and some beautiful colors around the back, but no matter which color you get, they all need protection lest they slip from your hands and shatter on a stone. The best Galaxy S21 FE cases add grip, glamour, and peace of mind, and we have them all right here.