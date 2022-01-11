Future Wear OS smartwatches will finally cater to the lefties of the world

Google has improved a lot about Wear OS, as we've seen with the Galaxy Watch 4, but one aspect of the wearable platform that has apparently gone untouched is an adjustable UI for the left-handed population. This is an option that has been available on Apple's WatchOS for some time but remains absent on Wear OS. However, it seems that a solution is in the works.

An entry in the Google Issue Tracker was discovered on Reddit (via Mishaal Rahman) with a user complaining that there's no option to rotate the screen orientation.

my android wear watch has buttons on one side. and i would like to wear the watch upside down on my other arm (i am left handed.)

The issue was created in 2018 (hence the reference to "Android Wear"). However, a Google employee finally responded on Tuesday with some exciting news, saying that the feature had been implemented and would be available on "future new devices."

Lefties rejoice: Google will finally add an option to rotate the screen in Wear OS by 180°. If you wear your smartwatch on your right wrist, this may come in handy. https://t.co/lM1fEmahKQ



H/T Ultra_HR on Reddit pic.twitter.com/dZWXfeKLjf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 11, 2022

Being able to rotate the screen in such a way would be suitable for users that prefer to wear their Wear OS watches on their right hand, particularly left-handed users. That's because buttons are usually found on the right side of the device, which can make operating watch buttons a bit awkward.

As a result, this could open up the platform to more users that maybe have hesitated to buy a Wear OS watch for this reason.

However, as noted in the Google employee's response, the feature appears will be headed to "future new devices," which appears to indicate that it may not come to any of the best Wear OS watches on the market right now.

Rahman points out the Lefty Wear OS app that essentially provides this same function, although as noted by the reviews, your mileage may vary. However, this may do until Google releases an official option for left-handed users.

Still, it's good to know that it's coming.