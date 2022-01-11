What you need to know Multi-user profile switching and QR code scanning is coming to the Android 13 lock screen.

Long-pressing the home key to call Google Assistant can be turned off in Android 13.

Multilingual users will be able to customize languages on a per-app basis.

Android 12 has only been out for a few short months, but the expected preview of Android 13 is likely right around the corner. As such, we've seen a flood of leaks, from new notifications and language settings to a magic handoff feature for media playback. Now, we're seeing evidence of two new Android 13 lock screen features thanks to a build obtained by Android Police. Before unlocking their phones, users on Android 13 will be able to switch user-profiles and even scan QR codes. The former is a new way to switch user-profiles and will make the feature both easier and more prominent.

This would make sense if you're passing your phone to your child and would make switching profiles between parent/child — or even work/personal — a much simpler experience. Scanning QR codes is something most phones' camera apps do just fine, but having a quick lock screen option for scanning would certainly come in handy. Additionally, a new QR Code scanner quick toggle tile can be added to the notification shade, if you so choose.

This probably isn't any simpler than launching the camera to scan a QR code, but it would bridge the gap between phones whose camera app can read QR codes natively and phones that cannot. Folks who still prefer to use the original 3-button navigation — that's the back, home, and overview buttons at the bottom of the screen — will finally be able to disable the long-press function for the home button.

Currently on Android 12, long-pressing the home button calls up Google Assistant. If you don't want it to do that, a simple switch will make it easy to disable. Lastly is another look at the new multilingual functionality in Android 13, which will allow users to choose their language on a per-app basis. The language for each app can be changed in the system menu, logically located under the languages, app languages sections.