Samsung seems to be all set to take the wraps off its next-generation Exynos processor, which will include an AMD-powered GPU; the South Korean tech giant has announced that its Exynos 2100 successor will see the light of day next week.

In a tweet, Samsung confirmed that it will hold an event on January 11 for the unveiling of its next Exynos chip featuring a new GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2. For the uninitiated, the RDNA 2 graphics architecture is the same GPU used in the Xbox Series X, Sony PlayStation 5, and AMD's Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards.

AMD announced earlier last year that it would bring the RDNA2 architecture to the mobile segment. However, the chipset isn't expected to deliver the same level of graphics performance to Samsung's future phones that it does to some of the best video game consoles. Nonetheless, Samsung promised improved gaming performance with the upcoming processor, which will bring ray tracing and variable rate shading to mobile devices.

The incorporation of AMD graphics into the Exynos processor is not surprising. In 2019, Samsung announced a collaboration with the semiconductor company to use Radeon graphics in its mobile processors.

The teaser didn't specifically mention the Exynos 2200 moniker, but that's what the next-generation SoC will most likely be called. It's also expected to power Samsung's best Android phones in 2022, such as the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, though this SoC is likely to be limited to global versions of the phone, with US models presumably using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

It's worth noting that this is the first Exynos chipset to include an AMD-powered GPU, indicating that Samsung intends to compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon and Apple's mobile chipsets.