What you need to know
- Samsung is said to be planning on an early February announcement for the Galaxy S22 series.
- The device may also be available to purchase from February 24.
- The expected launch date is consistent with a previous tip courtesy of Jon Prosser.
The Galaxy S22 series announcement may be less than a month away, if a new report citing a Samsung executive is to be believed. It also includes more details on when the upcoming flagship phone will go on sale and start shipping.
According to Digital Daily, Samsung will hold its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2022 on February 8, during which it will take the wraps off the Galaxy S22 series (via XDA Developers). As expected, the device will come in three models, namely the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Pre-orders will apparently kick off the next day, on February 9. The phone will then become available to purchase for the general public on February 24, the report said. Shipping is also supposedly scheduled for February 21 to ensure the pre-ordered items arrive on time.
The report cites an unnamed Samsung executive as the source of the latest piece of information, with Samsung supposedly planning to send out invites by the end of January.
However, given an earlier rumor that backs it up, the latest report is not the least bit surprising. In November of last year, Jon Prosser tweeted that Samsung's next challenger to the best Android phones in 2022 would be unveiled on February 8.
Samsung is also said to be using MWC 2022 to highlight its Galaxy ecosystem. Thanks to a bunch of leaks and rumors, we can expect the Galaxy S22 series to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on where you purchase any of its models.
With the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE out of the way, everyone's attention is now on the Galaxy S22 series. The latest report suggests we may not have to wait a while before we can get our hands on it.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.