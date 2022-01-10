While many players been enjoying the latest Population: One season content, popping New Years baloons and scoring big points, a big problem cropped up last week that's been preventing squads from being able to hear each other. If you've been playing and suddenly can't hear or speak with your squad, don't worry, you're not alone. Thankfully, a fix is coming.

The problem seems to have started around the New Years content update, which went live on January 6. This issue also appeared in a previous update sometime in 2021 but was eventually fixed.

Developer BigBox VR posted an acknowledgement of the issues over the weekend, saying that players should expect a fix to come in the near future. They didn't give a timeline on the fix, but we reached out to BigBox VR and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.