What you need to know
- Population: One players have been having trouble communicating with each other since the January 6 update.
- Developer BigBox VR says that a fix is incoming.
- Players can use the Oculus parties feature as a workaround to chat while playing.
While many players been enjoying the latest Population: One season content, popping New Years baloons and scoring big points, a big problem cropped up last week that's been preventing squads from being able to hear each other. If you've been playing and suddenly can't hear or speak with your squad, don't worry, you're not alone. Thankfully, a fix is coming.
The problem seems to have started around the New Years content update, which went live on January 6. This issue also appeared in a previous update sometime in 2021 but was eventually fixed.
Developer BigBox VR posted an acknowledgement of the issues over the weekend, saying that players should expect a fix to come in the near future. They didn't give a timeline on the fix, but we reached out to BigBox VR and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
In the meantime, the most reliable way to ensure that communication with your squad stays uninterrupted is to join up together in an Oculus party. That way, you'll be using the system-level party communication feature instead of relying on the game itself.
Oculus party chat can be used at any time, even while playing the game, by selecting the "party" voice option on the universal home bar. That floating menu bar can be accessed by pressing the home button on the right controller.
You'll need to add players to your Oculus friends list before adding them to a party, which is certainly a problem if you were just planning on playing a few random games with players in a public lobby. If you're playing with friends, though, this is an easy fix until BigBox VR gets things sorted.
Population: One is one of the best Quest 2 games, pitting players against each other in several different modes, from team deathmatch to battle royale. Players can climb literally anything and glide anywhere they want on that massive map, making this one of the most unique VR shooters available.
