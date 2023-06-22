Best Moto Razr+ cases 2023

The Moto Razr+ (2023) is called by many names, including the Motorola Razr+ as well as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in some regions. One look at the marvelous device and you'll agree with us when we say it's the best flip phone to date. The Razr Plus has an incredible cover screen that can actually be used to use various apps.

The problem with such sleek dual-screen foldables is their fragile nature. You want to put on one of the best Moto Razr+ cases to protect it from any sort of damage. Since this is a pocket-friendly Android phone, the need for a thin case that adds decent scratch and shock resistance is dire. Take a gander at these excellent Moto Razr+ cases to keep your Motorola phone safe and intact.

All the best cases for your Motorola Razr+ (2023)

ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown for Motorola Razr+ (2023) $55 at AT&T Colors: Black ZAGG offers 10ft drop protection and a germ-killing antimicrobial layer in the ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown case for the Motorola Razr+ (2023). It covers the hinge as well as all the most vulnerable bits of the phone. Tech21 Evo Clear Case for Motorola Razr+ 2023 $50 at T-Mobile Colors: Clear Looking to show off your Moto Razr+ to the world? The Tech21 Evo Clear Case for the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a no-nonsense buy. Tech21 promises scratch resistance and 12ft drop protection from this clear cover. Futanwei Hard PC Cover for Motorola Razr Plus 2023 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Orange, Pink, Purple, Yellow The Futanwei Hard PC Cover is as splashy as the Razr+ itself. This affordable Moto Razr+ cover has a hardshell back, comes in a range of bright and spunky shades, and raised lips for impact resistance. DAMONDY Genuine Leather Case for Moto Razr+ 2023 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Pink It's hard to find genuine leather cases for the Moto Razr+ 2023, but luckily DAMONDY makes a really nice one on the cheap. As you'd expect from real leather, it looks fantastic and has a cool texture that adds grip. Cresee Bumper Case for Motorola Razr Plus 2023 View at Amazon Colors: Black Cresee's Bumper Case for the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is made of vegan PU leather, so it doesn't cost much. Available in a single black hue, this bumper cover has decent impact absorption thanks to its thickly raised bezels. Miimall Bumper Case for Motorola Razr Plus 2023 View at Amazon Colors: Black, Black/Red, Carbon Fiber Pattern For a sportier bumper cover in the budget price range, the Miimall Bumper Case is another great pick. This Motorola Razr Plus 2023 case protects the cover screen and ports from cracks and scratches by preventing direct contact. Raised edges that jut out play a big role in achieving this.

These sleek protective cases are well befitting for the Moto Razr+

The Motorola Razr+ is the best take on Android phones that fold in half to fit in pockets. Not even Samsung has made a flip phone that has such a large and useful cover screen yet. Every aspect of this device is breathtaking, from the insanely thin size to the beautiful performance and UI. Understandably, the Razr Plus (2023) doesn't come cheap, which is why you absolutely need one of the best Moto Razr+ cases.

Our favorite Moto Razr+ case of the bunch is the ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown case. This sleek and compact phone cover for the Motorola Razr+ (2023) has undergone antimicrobial treatment so it kills bacteria and other harmful microorganisms. ZAGG promises a robust 10ft drop protection and the textured case adds grip. This is a pretty expensive Motorola Razr+ (2023) case though.

Cheaper Moto Razr+ cases are readily available, but they don't provide anywhere near the same level of durability. For something bright and colorful, try the Futanwei Hard PC Cover for the Motorola Razr Plus 2023. If you want a classier number, the DAMONDY Genuine Leather Case is a timeless and elegant look. It costs just a little more than the cheap Futanwei Hard PC Cover, but that's okay because you get real leather and decent shock resistance.