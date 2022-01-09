Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe Taking PhotoSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

We're back! Ara, Nick, and Jeramy check out the first two new phones of 2022: Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. There's also a ton of smartwatch news to explore from CES 2022, plus Chromebook and VR goodness.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Shopify: Supercharge your knowledge, your sales and your success. Grow your business with Shopify today - go to Shopify.com/acp.
  • Surfshark: All you need in a VPN — and more. Go to Surfshark.deals/ACP and use code ACP to get 83% off plus 3 extra months for free when you sign up!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.