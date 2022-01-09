We're back! Ara, Nick, and Jeramy check out the first two new phones of 2022: Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. There's also a ton of smartwatch news to explore from CES 2022, plus Chromebook and VR goodness.
Listen now
Links:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: Better phone, worse price | Android Central
- Samsung's new Home Hub wants to be the ultimate smart home controller | Android Central
- Samsung's foldable concepts show how it could evolve beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Android Central
- OnePlus 10 Pro is already shaping up to be one of the best phones of the 2022 | Android Central
- OnePlus reveals more details on the OnePlus 10 Pro's second-gen Hasselblad camera system | Android Central
- Razer gets its own limited-edition Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for gamers | Android Central
- Garmin Vivomove Sport debuts with a 'hidden' display and an affordable price tag | Android Central
- You'll soon be able to use your Wear OS watch to unlock your Android phone or Chromebook | Android Central
- CES 2022's Chromebooks kick off a bright new trend | Android Central
- ASUS stuns CES 2022 with a 16-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 | Android Central
- Qualcomm and Microsoft are working together on new chips for the metaverse | Android Central
- Oculus Quest Pro and Quest 3 release dates and new display tech leaked | Android Central
- PS5 VR (PSVR 2): Release date, price, and everything we know so far | Android Central
- Chromecast volume controls return on Android 12 — but there's a catch | Android Central
- Google products face import ban following Sonos patent infringement ruling | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Shopify: Supercharge your knowledge, your sales and your success. Grow your business with Shopify today - go to Shopify.com/acp.
- Surfshark: All you need in a VPN — and more. Go to Surfshark.deals/ACP and use code ACP to get 83% off plus 3 extra months for free when you sign up!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
CES’s snazzy product launches couldn’t mask the problems behind the scenes
Tech showcases are persisting amidst the pandemic, but it's not clear if the system as is will keep working, or if it's time for a change.
Check out some of the top announcements from CES 2022
From Chromebooks to smartphones and virtual reality, there wasn't a shortage of intriguing announcements from CES this year.
Google and Fitbit are playing catch up with Samsung and Apple wearables
Now that 2022 is here, it's time for Google/Fitbit to get serious about its smartwatch game, especially if it wants to keep up with Samsung and Apples.
These are the best phones for your Verizon Wireless plan
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. But, while it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.