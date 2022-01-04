What you need to know
- OnePlus has revealed most of the specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro.
- The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor.
- There are a few key details that remain unknown, officially.
Just yesterday, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in China later this month, along with sharing a few official renders of what the device will look like. Now, the company is back again, stringing out the inevitable, as we now know what will be providing the power.
As expected, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, instantly making it a contender for one of the best Android phones, and will use LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, we don't know how much RAM and storage will be available, but it's safe to assume we'll see a base configuration with 8GB and 128GB, respectively.
The display itself uses the second-generation LTPO technology, which helps to enable the 120Hz refresh rate with OnePlus' Fluid AMOLED screen.
On the camera front, we have a 32MP selfie camera housed in the display hole-punch. Moving to the back shows a new triple camera array headlined by a 48MP wide-angle lens, accompanied by a secondary 50MP sensor and an 8MP lens.
One of the biggest questions coming into the OnePlus 10 Pro's official debut was charging capabilities. Rumors suggested that OnePlus would introduce a crazy new 120W charging standard, but that is not the case. Instead, the 10 Pro will use 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, which is still quite impressive.
It seems that the Warp Charge branding may be coming to an end, as the OPPO-fication of the latest OnePlus 10 Pro is complete. But on the bright side, the OnePlus 10 Pro will support reverse wireless charging, making for a perfect to keep your new OnePlus Buds Z2 or Buds Pro charged up.
Another unsurprising inclusion is that the OnePlus 10 Pro will release with Android 12 in-tow, courtesy of OxygenOS 12.
Now, the only bits of information left for OnePlus to share are pricing availability outside of China. Plus, we're still waiting to see what's to come of the standard OnePlus 10. That information is likely coming around the corner, so stay tuned.
