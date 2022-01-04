Just yesterday, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in China later this month, along with sharing a few official renders of what the device will look like. Now, the company is back again, stringing out the inevitable, as we now know what will be providing the power.

As expected, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, instantly making it a contender for one of the best Android phones, and will use LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, we don't know how much RAM and storage will be available, but it's safe to assume we'll see a base configuration with 8GB and 128GB, respectively.

The display itself uses the second-generation LTPO technology, which helps to enable the 120Hz refresh rate with OnePlus' Fluid AMOLED screen.

On the camera front, we have a 32MP selfie camera housed in the display hole-punch. Moving to the back shows a new triple camera array headlined by a 48MP wide-angle lens, accompanied by a secondary 50MP sensor and an 8MP lens.