While Samsung is busy trying to convince consumers that its best foldable phones have broken into the mainstream, the company is also already working on a way to advance beyond the "basic" fold we have today. Samsung is showing off its foldable display concepts at CES 2022 to give us a better look at the various form factors in development.

The Flex S and Flex G concepts look a bit like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but take things up a notch by adding an additional fold. This effectively segments the display into three separate parts that become one when folded out.

The Flex S concept shows a device with a display that folds out with an "S" shape into a tablet-sized device. When folded, one section of the display remains visible. Another concept shows a smaller version, but with a transparent panel on one end so the user can view a small portion of the "rear" display when folded.

There's also the Flex G concept, which folds inwards into a "G" shape in order to protect the internal display.