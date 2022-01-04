What you need to know
- The Quest Pro will use MiniLED screens in its displays.
- The Quest 3 will use uOLED screens in its displays.
- Meta has signed a deal to begin production for these displays with Changxin Technology.
Brad Lynch, a tech and VR analyst, took to Twitter today to reveal some new information about some of Meta's upcoming VR devices. He mostly focused in information about the displays Meta is planning on using in the Quest Pro and Quest 3, but he also discussed other specs for the headsets as well as their production timelines.
The leak claimed that the Quest Pro, referenced as Project Cambria in Lynch's post, will use miniLED, a display mostly seen in newer TVs and some Apple products. This should look much better than the 1920 x 1832 LCD lenses in the Quest 2, though we don't know yet what resolution the Quest Pro will use.
In the latest Connect 2021 livestream, Zuckerberg suggested that the Quest Pro will use "pancake optics" to "fold light several times over" so they can have a thinner, lighter profile. That, combined with the miniLED, should make the Quest Pro a major step up in visual quality.
Lynch says the Quest Pro is slated for "Q2 2022," which indicates it could launch somewhere between April and June of this year. According to the latest rumors, the Quest Pro is a wireless headset that plays all of the best Quest 2 games, while also adding cameras for face/eye tracking and updated Touch controllers.
As for the Quest 3, it's set to use uOLED, an upgraded version of an OLED display. OLED's been used in some high-fidelity headsets in the past, but the Quest 3 would likely be the first mass-market device to use the display technology.
Lynch also specified that Meta had already finalized the production details for the uOLED with Changxin Technology and that the device would be revealed in a Meta Connect in 2023 and released soon after. Given the last few Connects happened in September or October, that suggests the Quest 3 will arrive in late 2023.
Beyond the Quest 3's display, Meta is reportedly also working on a proprietary chipset for the device that won't utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR3 processor, even though it's likely to be available by the time the Quest 3 enters production. Lynch says this custom SoC will "focus on a GPU that is better designed for VR loads."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus Buds Z2 review: Most effective for OnePlus users
The OnePlus Buds Z2 are an example of a decent sequel that makes it easy to forget what came before them, only you have to also remember what you're missing amongst the mix of features and performance here.
Hisense announces new Google TV-powered ULED lineup at CES 2022
A new lineup of Hisense TVs comes equipped with Mini LED displays, variable refresh rates, and is powered by the Google TV platform.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hands-on: Better phone, worse price
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has remained the value king since its launch nearly a year and a half ago, but can its successor have the same success?
These Oculus Quest 2 accessories will make it easier to play while sitting
The Quest 2 is not a benchmark for comfort and sitting down to play it only makes it less comfortable. Here's some gear to help make your experience much more comfortable.