Brad Lynch, a tech and VR analyst, took to Twitter today to reveal some new information about some of Meta's upcoming VR devices. He mostly focused in information about the displays Meta is planning on using in the Quest Pro and Quest 3, but he also discussed other specs for the headsets as well as their production timelines.

Meta Cambria (Q2 2022) will include MiniLED screens. Targeting to sell 3 million HMD units in its first year.



Quest 3 is planned to include uOLED. Meta signed deal to build production lines for these displays with Changxin Technology



Connect 2023 announce/release soon after — Brad Lynch | CES 2022 (@SadlyItsBradley) January 4, 2022

The leak claimed that the Quest Pro, referenced as Project Cambria in Lynch's post, will use miniLED, a display mostly seen in newer TVs and some Apple products. This should look much better than the 1920 x 1832 LCD lenses in the Quest 2, though we don't know yet what resolution the Quest Pro will use.

In the latest Connect 2021 livestream, Zuckerberg suggested that the Quest Pro will use "pancake optics" to "fold light several times over" so they can have a thinner, lighter profile. That, combined with the miniLED, should make the Quest Pro a major step up in visual quality.

Lynch says the Quest Pro is slated for "Q2 2022," which indicates it could launch somewhere between April and June of this year. According to the latest rumors, the Quest Pro is a wireless headset that plays all of the best Quest 2 games, while also adding cameras for face/eye tracking and updated Touch controllers.

As for the Quest 3, it's set to use uOLED, an upgraded version of an OLED display. OLED's been used in some high-fidelity headsets in the past, but the Quest 3 would likely be the first mass-market device to use the display technology.

Lynch also specified that Meta had already finalized the production details for the uOLED with Changxin Technology and that the device would be revealed in a Meta Connect in 2023 and released soon after. Given the last few Connects happened in September or October, that suggests the Quest 3 will arrive in late 2023.

Beyond the Quest 3's display, Meta is reportedly also working on a proprietary chipset for the device that won't utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR3 processor, even though it's likely to be available by the time the Quest 3 enters production. Lynch says this custom SoC will "focus on a GPU that is better designed for VR loads."