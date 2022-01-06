Earlier this week, OnePlus revealed nearly all the key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. Although a launch date hasn't been confirmed yet, the phone is expected to be unveiled sometime later this month. Ahead of its formal unveiling, OnePlus has shed light on the phone's second-generation Hasselblad camera system.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing the phone to capture photos in full 10-bit color. That's an increase of 64 times compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. 10-bit color isn't limited to just the main sensor, but is also supported on the telephoto and ultra-wide camera.