What you need to know
- Realme GT 2 series is now official.
- The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and features a 2K LTPO AMOLED display.
- Realme's vanilla GT 2 is a value flagship featuring the older Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display.
Realme on January 4 announced the GT2 series flagship phones at an event held in China. Unlike previous Realme flagships, the new GT2 Pro is targeted at the premium smartphone segment. What sets the Realme GT 2 Pro apart from its rivals is its design. It is the first phone to use a bio-based polymer design and ships in recyclable packaging.
The flagship phone is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED flat display with LTPO 2.0 technology and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
On the back of the Realme GT 2 Pro is a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor with all-pixel Omni-directional PDAF and OIS. It is joined by a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide camera and a 40x micro-lens camera.
The ultra-wide camera enables users to capture extreme panoramas, while the micro-lens camera can take extreme close-ups of objects. Some of the other key highlights of the Realme GT 2 Pro include a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W charging speeds, a 32MP selfie camera, and stereo speakers.
While the GT 2 Pro is Realme's answer to the best Android phones in the premium segment, the vanilla GT 2 is a value flagship powered by last year's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone also has a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, the same 50MP IMX766 primary sensor as the GT 2 Pro, and a 5000mAh battery with 65W charging. On the software front, both the GT 2 series phones run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.
Realme GT 2 starts at 2,599 yuan (about $410), while the GT 2 Pro will start at 3,699 yuan (about $580) during the early bird sales in China. There's no word yet on when the two phones will leave China.
