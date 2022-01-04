What you need to know Realme GT 2 series is now official.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and features a 2K LTPO AMOLED display.

Realme's vanilla GT 2 is a value flagship featuring the older Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display.

Realme on January 4 announced the GT2 series flagship phones at an event held in China. Unlike previous Realme flagships, the new GT2 Pro is targeted at the premium smartphone segment. What sets the Realme GT 2 Pro apart from its rivals is its design. It is the first phone to use a bio-based polymer design and ships in recyclable packaging. The flagship phone is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED flat display with LTPO 2.0 technology and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.