  • Garmin has introduced a new hybrid analog smartwatch called the Vivomove Sport.
  • The Vivomove sport features real ticking watch hands, with a hidden touchscreen display.
  • It offers a wide range of health and wellness tools, including stress tracking and sleep monitoring.

The impressive Venu 2 Plus isn't the only new smartwatch that Garmin launched at its CES 2022 press conference. Alongside the Venu 2 Plus, Garmin has also announced an affordable new hybrid smartwatch dubbed Vivomove Sport.

As you can see in the render above, the Vivomove Sport looks like a traditional watch. It even has real ticking watch hands, with the hidden touchscreen display appearing only when you need it. The hands move away dynamically whenever you need to interact with the screen.

Even though the Vivomove Sport is only an entry-level smartwatch, it offers many of the health features that are available on the best Garmin smartwatches. These include stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, hydration logging, and 24/7 heart-rate tracking. The Body Battery energy monitoring feature shows your body's current energy level to help you schedule workouts and decide when you should slow down.

Additionally, the Vivomove Sport comes with several features to "enable an active lifestyle." You get built-in sports apps for yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, cycling, treadmill, and more. You'll also be able to monitor your physical activity throughout the day with step counting, intensity minutes, and calories burned.

While there's no built-in GPS, you can track distance covered and pace during walks and runs by connecting it to your phone's GPS. As for battery life, Garmin claims the Vivomove Sport can last up to five days in smartwatch mode and six days in watch mode.

The Vivomove Sport is now available to purchase in the U.S. for $180 in black, white, mint green, and brown color options.

