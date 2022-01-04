The impressive Venu 2 Plus isn't the only new smartwatch that Garmin launched at its CES 2022 press conference. Alongside the Venu 2 Plus, Garmin has also announced an affordable new hybrid smartwatch dubbed Vivomove Sport.

As you can see in the render above, the Vivomove Sport looks like a traditional watch. It even has real ticking watch hands, with the hidden touchscreen display appearing only when you need it. The hands move away dynamically whenever you need to interact with the screen.

Even though the Vivomove Sport is only an entry-level smartwatch, it offers many of the health features that are available on the best Garmin smartwatches. These include stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, hydration logging, and 24/7 heart-rate tracking. The Body Battery energy monitoring feature shows your body's current energy level to help you schedule workouts and decide when you should slow down.