Off the bat, you won't find this smartwatch decked out in RGB Chroma lighting as one would hope. Instead, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 features exclusive Razer watch faces, from a standard Analog with Razer branding to a Text watch face that spells out the current time.

Fossil is stepping out of its comfort zone to launch a new smartwatch in partnership with Razer. The new Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch takes the best of the Fossil Gen 6 and adds some additional Razer flair that the companies hope will appeal to gamers and fans of Wear OS.

The watch also has a Chroma watch face, which displays a colorful ring around the edge of the display. This watch face can be customized with four Razer Chroma RGB effects, whether you want a single color to match your gaming setup on some of the best Razer keyboards, or you prefer a myriad of hues.

The watch also comes with two custom-designed straps in Razer's signature black and bright green colors.

Beyond that, the watch is more or less the same Gen 6 smartwatch. It features the same 44mm case size with a 1.28-inch OLED display, 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, fast-charging capabilities, and Wear OS 2, all powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+. Fortunately, it will be among the best Wear OS watches to receive Wear OS 3 when it hits current devices sometime this year.

As far as partnerships go, it's a decent first start for Fossil, although we would like to see more opportunities come out of this and future collaborations, something that the company hopes to explore as well.

For now, interested parties will have to act fast if they want to grab one of these limited-edition smartwatches. Fossil says it's only making 1,337 units that will go on sale on January 10 for $329 at Fossil and Gamestop online stores.