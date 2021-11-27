We might be into Saturday now, but there still plenty of really good Black Friday android phone deals. Better yet, you don't even have to still spend a small fortune to get yourself one of the best phones around. That's true today whether you're buying unlocked, on contract with a carrier or trading in an older device to save more cash. Manufacturers, retailers and carriers are offering some seriously generous deals if you're taking out a new line or trading in your current phone.
So if you've got $400 burning a hole in your pocket and you're looking to get the very best value in a new Android phone, we've rounded up the best deals that'll get a great new phone in your pocket without breaking the bank. As these are special Black Friday promotions, they could end at any moment, so we wouldn't assume these will be sticking around through Cyber Monday.
- : Google Pixel 6 | $200 off
- : Google Pixel 5a with 5G | $50 off
- : OnePlus Nord N200 / N100 (Mint Mobile)
- : Samsung Galaxy S21 series (with a trade-in)
- : Google Pixel 4a | $50 off
Google Pixel 6 | $200 off
The Pixel 6 is our new top pick among the best Android phones available, thanks to its powerful cameras and AI tech through Google Tensor. At Verizon, you can buy it for $200 off with an Unlimited plan or save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in.
Google Pixel 5a with 5G | $50 off
If you're buying unlocked without a plan, the Google Pixel 5a is only a month old and is already down to its best price ever. Grab this amazing phone with fantastic battery life and an even better camera for less.
OnePlus Nord N200 / N100 (Mint Mobile)
If you're looking for both a phone and a service plan, Mint Mobile is bundling both: buy a OnePlus Nord phone, and you get 12 months of service for free. Mint Mobile is one of our favorite cell phone plans for affordability, so you'll keep saving once your free year ends. If you're willing to spend a little over our $400 budget you can bag the upgraded N200 model, too.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series (with a trade-in)
It's no secret that you can save a ridiculous amount when you trade in an older phone to buy a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S21 is priced as low as $149 with a qualifying trade-in,and even the flagship S21 Ultra can be had for as little as $449 if you've got older devices to offload.
Google Pixel 4a | $50 off
This deal oozes value, giving you the best budget phone for only $300. You'll get a Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and that legendary Pixel photography.
Black Friday Deals
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.