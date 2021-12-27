Update, Dec 27 (9:01 a.m. ET): Samsung vows to restart the One UI 4 rollout soon.
What you need to know
- Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 devices are reportedly having various issues after the stable One UI 4 update.
- The Android 12 update appears to be bricking some devices while booting others into recovery mode.
- Samsung is supposedly planning to halt the rollout until these issues are resolved.
Samsung is reportedly considering holding back the stable One UI 4 (Android 12) rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 due to mounting customer complaints just a few days after the update was released.
Some South Korean users have taken to Samsung's community forum to report various issues that have occurred on their devices since installing One UI 4. According to one of the complaints, the update bricked Samsung's foldable devices.
In some cases, the phone entered recovery mode after the update, and rebooting did not appear to resolve the issue. In other instances, the update appeared to have caused additional problems such as screen flickering, dark mode, and sluggish performance.
Other users also reported that the Dual Messenger feature was not working with some apps. Some complained that taking screenshots didn't work and images disappeared from the gallery.
The problem also extends to various video apps such as Netflix and YouTube, which reportedly stopped working on some of Samsung's best Android phones. Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 displays have also apparently stuck on a 60Hz refresh rate.
The issues are not just limited to South Korea as users in other regions are apparently facing similar problems as well, according to SamMobile. Samsung could not immediately respond to Android Central's request for comment.
However, as per SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant is supposedly planning to pause the update's rollout until a fix is released.
Update, Dec 27 (9:01 a.m. ET) ― Samsung is working with Google to fix some issues with One UI 4
The One UI 4 rollout will restart soon for Samsung's recent flagship devices including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
A Samsung community moderator has confirmed that the company is working on a fix for some compatibility issues with the Google Play system (via SamMobile). These problems previously forced Samsung to suspend the One UI 4 update.
The South Korean tech giant is currently revising the update to incorporate a patch from Google meant to address these compatibility issues.
