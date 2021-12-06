Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flex Camera ModuleSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

  • Samsung's latest foldables have started receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4 update.
  • It could still take a few weeks for the stable update to become widely available.
  • Samsung had expanded its One UI 4 beta program to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in October.

After rolling out the stable One UI 4 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has now shifted focus to its best foldable phones.

According to SamMobile, the first stable Android 12-based One UI 4 update has started rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones.

The update reportedly arrives as version F711BXXU2BUKM for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and includes the December 2021 Android security patch. For now, however, the rollout appears to be limited to Serbia. Samsung is likely to expand the rollout to a few more countries soon.

The One UI 4 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is available only in South Korea right now. Surprisingly, the update appears to be rolling out to users on Android 11 first. That said, it shouldn't take too long for Samsung to make the update available to One UI 4 beta users as well.

Along with most of the core Android 12 features, Samsung's One UI 4 update also brings privacy and security improvements, new "Color Palettes" inspired by Material You, a new privacy dashboard, and more.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are expected to be the only two Galaxy devices to get the stable One UI 4 update this month, a number of flagship Samsung devices are slated to be updated to Android 12 next month.

