Samsung did a fantastic job with the One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11 to most phones in its portfolio, and with Android 12, it is aiming to outdo itself. Samsung's Android 12 update is One UI 4, and it comes with a slate of new features and a UI refresh. While the design itself isn't too different to the current One UI 3.1, there's a lot to be excited about — Samsung is using a version of the colorful Material You design aesthetic called Dynamic Color to offer much better customization, and there are 60 new features in total. The best part is that the One UI 4 stable update is now rolling out, with Samsung delivering the update just a month after Google released the Pixel 6 series. The One UI 4 stable build is now available for the Galaxy S21 series in select countries, so let's find out what Samsung has to offer with Android 12, what phones will get the update, and a look at the new features. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Samsung has kicked off the One UI 4 stable build On September 14, Samsung announced the first One UI 4 public beta for the Galaxy S21 series. Like previous years, the beta was limited to the latest Galaxy S flagship, giving owners of the Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra an early look at the changes. Samsung rolled out the second Android 12 beta on October 5, bringing Google's Material You's color extractor feature and bug fixes. The third and fourth betas were made available in subsequent weeks with bug fixes. After two months of testing, Samsung started rolling out the stable One UI 4 build from November 15. The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are now receiving the stable version of Android 12 in select markets, and the build will make its way to all devices globally over the coming days. Samsung makes the best Android phones you can buy today, and the fact that it rolled out the Android 12 stable build just a month after Google shows just how much the Korean manufacturer has changed in this particular area over the last three years. With the Galaxy S21 series already receiving the update, the focus has shifted to other devices in Samsung's portfolio; most of these phones will start shifting to One UI 4 over the coming weeks and months. These Samsung phones will be updated to One UI 4

Samsung is the brand to beat when it comes to long-term updates, and with the manufacturer offering three Android updates to its flagships and mid-range phones, the Galaxy S10 series from 2019 is slated to get the Android 12-based One UI 4 stable build. Samsung will deliver the Android 12-based One UI 4 update to all of its 2020 and 2021 phones, and there are a lot of phones on that list. Here's the full list of Galaxy phones and tablets that are eligible for the One UI 4 update: Galaxy S series phones getting One UI 4 Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 / S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ / S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra / S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE / FE 5G

Galaxy S10 / S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note series phones getting One UI 4 Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite Galaxy Z series phones getting One UI 4 Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold / Fold 5G Galaxy A series phones getting One UI 4 Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52 / A52 5G

Galaxy A42 / A42 5G

Galaxy A32 / A32 5G

Galaxy A22 / A22 5G

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A71 / A71 5G

Galaxy A51 / A51 5G

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A Quantum Galaxy Tab series tablets getting One UI 4 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab A7 10.4

Galaxy Tab S7+ / S7+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 / S7 5G

Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 / S6 5G

Galaxy Tab Active 3 Galaxy M series phones getting One UI 4 Galaxy M62

Galaxy M42 / M42 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M31 Prime

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M01s

Galaxy M01 Galaxy F series phones getting One UI 4 Galaxy F62

Galaxy F52 5G

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F41 Galaxy XCover series getting One UI 4 Galaxy XCover 5

Galaxy XCover Pro Here's when your Galaxy phone will get the One UI 4 update Samsung has shared the official Android 12 rollout schedule for its Galaxy devices in the U.S., and the list is a great indicator as to when other devices in the manufacturer's portfolio will make the switch to the Android 12-based One UI 4. One point to note here is that the update timelines vary by region, and in countries like India where Samsung sells a lot of budget phones, you're looking at a lengthy wait for the One UI 4 update. This list is just for the U.S. market, and I'll add more details once we have a clearer idea about the update situation in other markets. That said, here's the update schedule for the U.S.: November Galaxy S21 series December Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 January Galaxy S20+/Ultra/FE

Galaxy Note 10 series

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Z Flip/5G

Galaxy Z Fold/2 February Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy Tab S7/Plus/Plus 5G March Galaxy Tab S7 FE April Galaxy A51/5G

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite May Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab Active3 June Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite July Galaxy A21

Galaxy A12 August Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11 One UI 4 is getting a lot of new features

With One UI 4.0, Samsung is introducing a host of new features and updating the interface. While One UI 3.1 featured a few refinements over One UI 2.0, the interface was left largely unchanged, so we are due for an update in this area. The first beta doesn't have too many changes in terms of design, but according to leaker chunvn8888, Samsung will unveil an updated color palette and new icons, and use Android 12's Material You design aesthetic. Samsung took the best bits of Android 12 from Google and added its own flavor. We're seeing that with the second beta release. One UI 4 beta 2 includes the Material You color picker that lets you pick system colors based on your phone's background. It is a really cool addition, and while the effect isn't as extreme as what you'll find on Google's own devices, it is still an interesting new feature that will get a lot of usage. There are exciting changes elsewhere; the brightness slider on the notification pane is larger than before, making it easier to use. It is thankfully not as oversized as the one on the Pixels, with Samsung maintaining the right balance. One UI 4 also enables eSIM for Galaxy S21 models in the U.S. In terms of privacy and security, One UI 4 gets a nifty permission usage history that lets you see what permissions have been accessed. The location permissions window has a new interface that's similar to what you'll find on Android 12, and like the Pixels, you get the ability to turn off camera or mic access system-wide with a single toggle. And Samsung also added a green recording indicator whenever your camera is in use, ensuring no errant service in the background enables access without you knowing about it. As for interface changes One UI 4 has a new widget picker, cleaner design for toast notifications, and a new interface for disabling notifications directly from the pane. And a useful accessibility feature is the ability to set custom colors for each individual app's notifications. You can set an AR emoji as your profile photo for your Samsung account. The camera is also getting an overhaul with One UI 4, with Samsung offering a cleaner design, video recording that starts the moment you press the Record button, tweaks to the Single Take feature and Pro mode, and zoom levels on the lens icons. Samsung confirmed a few weeks ago that it will be getting rid of ads within One UI, and it is starting to do that right now. Another major feature in One UI 4 has to do with under-the-hood tweaks, with Samsung optimizing the UI to take full advantage of high-end hardware like the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100. Samsung has done much better in this regard in the last two years, but its flagships and most of its mid-range devices now offering 120Hz panels, any UI optimizations will make a noticeable difference. Here's the full changelog for One UI 4

With so many new features and under-the-hood changes, One UI 4 brings the best of Android 12 to Samsung's phones and tablets. The full changelog gives us a detailed look at everything Samsung changed with the update, and from the introduction, it's clear that privacy and customizability have been a key consideration for Samsung this year: One UI 4 is all about you. Your comfort. Your privacy. Your self-expression. Redesigned for a seamless experience across your Galaxy devices, One UI 4 keeps the things you love while adding a wide array of new features and enhancements and more customizations than ever so you can make it your own. More intuitive, more fun, more secure, and easier than ever. Here's the entire changelog for the One UI 4 update, including a list of all the new features: Home screen Home screen widgets have been redesigned to give you more information at a glance while also making your Home screen more stylish. You'll also get recommendations for widgets that may be useful for you.

Lock screen You can now change the audio output to a different device, such as headphones or a speaker, right from the Lock screen. You'll also get customized controls depending on which music app you're using. A new Voice Recorder widget for the Lock screen lets you record voice memos without unlocking your phone. A monthly calendar appears on the Calendar widget to help you keep track of your events from the Lock screen.

Always On Display You can set the Always On Display turn on whenever you receive a notification. New animated stickers are available.

Quick panel Manage your notifications more comfortably with an enhanced layout and an integrated section of alert and silent notifications. The brightness bar in the quick panel is larger so it's easier to see and adjust.

Dark mode Wallpapers, icons, and illustrations are now darkened automatically to provide a more consistent look and more comfort for your eyes.

Charging effects New visual effects appear when you start charging to help you check the charging speed.

Samsung Keyboard Get to your emojis, GIFs, and stickers directly from the keyboard with a single button. Self-expression is a tap away. Looking to express something new? Combine two emojis, then add an animation so you can really get your feelings across. New animated stickers are available for download. Keep your grammar on point with the new Writing assistant, powered by Grammarly (English only).

Tips Preview videos now appear when you enter the Tips app, helping you learn everything your Galaxy can do.

Sharing You can customize the list of apps that appear on the share panel to reduce clutter, and scroll left and right across the lists of apps and people for quicker access. When you try to share pictures that have problems like poor focus or framing, you'll get suggestions for fixing them so your pictures always look their best.

Camera Enjoy a simpler, clearer layout with a preview that shows only the information you need. The scene optimizer button will only appear in Photo mode if there's low light or you're scanning a document. Settings for Portrait and Night modes are now more intuitive. Lens and zoom: See the zoom level on the lens icons for easier zooming, even in modes that only support one lens. Video that never misses a moment: Recording now starts immediately after you press the Record button, instead of when you release it. In Photo mode, touch and hold the Shutter button to start recording a video. Drag your finger to the Lock icon to continue recording without having to hold down the button. Single take: Add extra time while recording in Single Take so you don't miss key moments. After recording is finished, the content selection menu has been improved to help you easily choose the perfect shots. Pro mode: Settings have been reorganized for a cleaner look. When grid lines are on, horizontal level indicators help you line up the perfect shot. Enhanced scan features: After scanning a document, you can zoom in for fine editing. When you scan a QR code, you can choose from several options depending on the type of QR code.

Gallery Stories now show a video preview on the cover and a highlight video inside. You can also see where each picture in a story was taken on a map. More options are available for sorting albums that contain lots of photos. Album covers are now shown at the top of the screen when you open albums. Search suggestions have been improved to help you find pictures and videos. Recent searches are also suggested. Remastered pictures can be reverted to their original versions at any time, even after they're saved. You can now edit the date, time, and location that pictures and videos were taken.

Photo and video editor Add fun emojis and stickers to your pictures and videos. Create video collages by combining multiple images and videos from your Gallery. The new Light balance option lets you edit the tone of pictures more easily. The Highlight reel editor has also been enhanced to give you even more control. Revert edited videos back to their original versions at any time, even after they're saved. Cut out a face, pet, building, or any other object from a photo and paste it onto a different one.

AR Emoji Use an AR emoji as your profile picture in Contacts and Samsung account. You can choose from over 10 poses or create your own expressions. New AR emoji stickers that show only your face have been added. Have fun decorating your photos and sharing them with your friends. Make cool dance videos with your AR emojis. Choose templates from 10 different categories including #Fun, #Cute, and #Party. Use your own drawings to create unique clothes for your AR emojis.

Multitasking Pin the window option menu to the top of a pop-up window to make it easier to access. Easily resize picture-in-picture windows with pinch zoom. Keep your current app in view while using edge panels. Blurring has been removed to help you see more at once.

Settings The new Safety and emergency menu lets you manage your emergency contacts and safety information all in one place. Improved search features help you find the settings you need, when you need them. You'll get suggestions for related features depending on what you search for.

Digital Wellbeing Keep your eyes on the road with the new Driving monitor. You'll get reports on how much you used your phone and which apps you used.

Clock The dual clock widget now shows different background colors for each city depending on whether it's day or night.

Calendar The new Calendar layout lets you add events instantly. You can also find events more easily with improved search features. A new Home screen widget shows your monthly calendar along with today's events. Create shared calendars and invite other Galaxy users to join.

Messages Photos, videos, web links, and other content will now appear in search results in the Messages app.

My Files Search features have been improved. You can still find the files you're looking for, even if there's a typo. The Recent files area has been expanded to help you more easily find files you've used recently.

Samsung Internet Get more search suggestions when you enter text in the address bar. Results will appear with an all new design. The new search widget helps you find what you're looking for, right from the Home screen. To protect your privacy, Samsung Internet will automatically start in Secret mode if you were using Secret mode during your last browsing session.

Device Care The main screen shows battery and security issues, making it easier to solve problems quickly. Your phone's overall status is shown as an emoji, helping you check the status at a glance. Now you can get right to Samsung Members diagnostics from Device Care. If something seems wrong with your phone, try the diagnostic tests to find out what the problem is and get suggestions for solving it.

Samsung Health A new tab layout at the bottom of the screen helps you access the features you need more easily. The new My page tab shows your profile, weekly summary, badges, and personal bests. For your gender selection, you can now choose "Other" or "Prefer not to say." It's now easier to invite your friends to team challenges by sending a link. Additional snacks have been added to the food tracker.

Bixby Routines More conditions are available for your routines. Start a routine during a call or when a certain notification arrives. Make your routines do more. You can now turn on Enhanced processing with a routine. There are also more options for connecting and disconnecting Bluetooth devices. Reorder actions by touching and holding actions on the edit page. Advanced options have also been added to let you wait before an action starts, confirm actions, and more. We've removed restrictions for some combinations of conditions and actions so you can do even more with your routines. Create custom icons for your routines using the camera or an image from gallery.

Accessibility Perform actions more quickly by moving your mouse pointer to one of the 4 corners of the screen. Adjust contrast and size at the same time with custom Display mode (High contrast or Large display). Access accessibility features more quickly with a floating button that's always available. More visibility options are available to meet your needs. You can reduce transparency and blur or make the screen extra dim. Set different colors for each app's notifications so you can easily determine where notifications are coming from. Magnifier window has been merged with the new Magnification menu, giving you more options and more control for magnifying content on the screen.

Privacy See which apps are accessing sensitive permissions such as Location, Camera, or Microphone in Permission usage history. You can deny permissions for any apps you don't feel comfortable with. A green dot will appear in the upper right corner of the screen when any app is using the camera or microphone so you can see if an app is recording you without your consent. You can also use quick panel controls to temporarily block all apps from using the camera or microphone. Take more control over apps that want to access your location. For apps that only need to know your general area, such as weather apps, you can allow access to your approximate location so they can't determine exactly where you are. Sometimes you need to copy sensitive information, like passwords or credit card numbers, but you don't want it to fall into the wrong hands. You can choose to be notified any time an app accesses content copied to the clipboard in another app.

