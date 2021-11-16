Monday's leak gave us a glimpse of Samsung's Android 12 rollout plans beyond the Galaxy S21 series, at least in South Korea. However, the company has also posted an official notice in the U.S. detailing its launch schedule.

When navigating to the bell icon in the Samsung Members app, the company lists the eligible devices and the month they will receive stable One UI 4. November is reserved for the Galaxy S21 series, while Samsung's best foldable phones will be updated in December.

In January, the update will arrive for Samsung's older foldable models, most Galaxy S20 devices, and the Galaxy Note series from the Note 10 and later. February will see the update arrive for the Galaxy S20, S10 series, the Tab S7 tablets, and the Galaxy A52 5G. You can see the list below:

November

Galaxy S21 series

December

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

January

Galaxy S20+/Ultra/FE

Galaxy Note 10 series

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Z Flip/5G

Galaxy Z Fold/2

February

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy Tab S7/Plus/Plus 5G

March

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

April

Galaxy A51/5G

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

May

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab Active3

June

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A12

August

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

The schedule differs from the ones spotted on the South Korean and Brazilian forums, the former of which showed a ton of Galaxy flagships being updated in December. Still, now Samsung Galaxy owners know when they'll get Android 12 on their phones, and most flagship Galaxy owners should expect to receive Android 12 by February, which isn't too shabby.

As usual, Samsung notes that the details could change, particularly if it encounters any issues and that Galaxy owners will be notified via the Samsung Members app if there are any changes. As with the schedule, the listed devices may also vary based on region.

Of course, by February, we'll likely have our eyes on the Galaxy S22 series, which is expected to launch sometime in late January or early February.