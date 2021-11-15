What you need to know
- A roadmap for the One UI 4 release was accidentally posted online.
- The roadmap shows a slew of Galaxy smartphones being updated in December and January.
- The Galaxy S21 series is already receiving the stable Android 12 build.
- Updates could go until August 2022, depending on the region.
Samsung has just launched stable One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21 series, but for anyone wondering when their phone will get Android 12, a leaked roadmap shows Samsung's alleged plans for its rollout.
Apparently, the timeline was erroneously posted on the Samsung Members app and shows the schedule for the Android 12 rollout on various devices through 2022. The schedule was translated from Korean, so it most likely only reflects the rollout in that region, but either way, it shows that Samsung is planning to bring the update to its best Android phones as soon as possible.
As pointed out in the tweet and the notice, the schedule is subject to change as the company irons things out. Given that the schedule was taken down, this may be the case as Samsung finalizes the rollout.
Of course, take it with a grain of salt, but so far, things seem to be right on schedule with the Galaxy S21 series already receiving One UI 4. Based on the schedule, we might expect a ton of Galaxy smartphones to receive the update in December.
Of course, this schedule will likely differ based on the region. A community post in Brazil (via XDA-Developers) has a different rollout schedule, with One UI 4 launching in December for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, followed by the S21 series and other foldables in January.
Still, given Samsung's impressive update cadence, we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung stuck to its schedule in Korea. And hopefully, and with any luck, other regions such as the U.S. would follow closely. We'll be waiting with bated breath.
Android 12 is here
Samsung Galaxy S21
Top tier experience
The Galaxy S21 is one of the best phones you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, cameras, and support for the carrier's strong 5G network. Galaxy S21 owners are also the first to get the new One UI 4 based on Android 12 with new visual enhancements and privacy features.
