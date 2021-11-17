After a seemingly neverending beta period, Android 12 arrived on eligible Google Pixel phones on Oct. 19 — much later in the year than usual. Unfortunately, the long wait gives other Android devs less time to get their Android 12 skins ready on schedule.
Samsung appeared to work closely with Google on its One UI 4 update, and its update roadmap is unusually speedy this year. In fact, the Galaxy S21 series is already getting Android 12 in mid-November, which is pretty impressive. But most other manufacturers, including OnePlus, won't have the new OS on their flagships until December 2021 at the earliest.
You're here to read which of the best Android phones will get Android 12 — and when. Unfortunately, most companies haven't officially announced this information yet, and it will depend on how long it takes to iron out bugs in their respective betas. But we can extrapolate from previous years what to expect. Generally speaking, recent flagships are likely to see stable releases in the next couple of months, while older phones may have to wait until early-to-mid 2022.
The Android 12 beta season is in full swing, but official launches won't happen for some time. For those Android users asking, "When will my phone get Android 12?" Here's everything we know so far.
When will my ASUS phone get Android 12?
The ASUS Android 12 release date schedule will be easy to remember, as the company is only updating a handful of phones to the new OS. Of the list, only the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip will receive the update in late 2021.
If you own an ASUS gaming phone like the ROG Phone 5, expect the update in the first three months of 2022. Otherwise, ASUS promises that all Android 12 updates should appear within the first half of 2022.
Here is the list of when your ASUS phone will receive Android 12:
- Zenfone 8 / Zenfone 8 Flip (Late 2021)
- ROG Phone 5 / ROG Phone 5 Ultimate / ROG Phone 5s / ROG Phone 5s Pro (Q1 2022)
- Zenfone 7 / Zenfone 7 Pro (Q2 2022)
- ROG Phone 3 / ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition (Q2 2022)
The ASUS OS should stick fairly close to stock Android 12 in design, though it will include "ZenUI-specific changes that allow easier navigation, streamlined control panels, increased visibility for better control and more customization options." Currently, Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip owners can sign up for the Android 12 beta.
When will my Google Pixel phone get Android 12?
Unless you have a Pixel 1 or Pixel 2, your Pixel phone is currently eligible to download Android 12.
If you own a Pixel 6, 5, 4, or 3 and are still running Android 11, check your Settings for an update now. You can expect some small updates when Android 12L arrives in early 2022, but that update is more focused on foldables and tablets. So it won't affect your smartphone experience much.
Here is the list of phones that should be updated to Android 12 already:
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a
- Pixel 6
When will my LG phone get Android 12?
Despite its plans to exit the smartphone market, LG promised to update certain LG phones to Android 12. These are the eight LG phones that'll jump up to Android 12 (we've marked which of the two will also update to Android 13):
- LG Wing (+ Android 13)
- LG Velvet (+ Android 13)
- LG V50S
- LG V50
- LG G8
- LG Q31
- LG Q52
- LG Q92
While we appreciate that LG isn't abandoning its loyal customers while fleeing the smartphone industry, there's still reason for concern. Before LG's decision, it struggled to release timely updates for its phones. Now that its executives pulled the plug on the business, will it really have the resources to release updates in a timely manner? One Android Central editor even argued that we shouldn't believe LG when it promises three years of software updates.
So while we know the phones LG intends to support, it's a toss-up when it'll happen. As of November, we haven't heard anything about an LG Android 12 beta; given most other OEMs have started theirs already, this is a worrisome sign. However, once the beta does begin, we expect that the LG Wing, LG Velvet, and LG V50 are the phones most likely to get timely updates.
When will my Motorola phone get Android 12?
Motorola doesn't like updating its phones. As a result, most of them only get one platform update, meaning that phones released in 2020 and early 2021 won't get Android 12. So those who bought recent phones like the Motorola One 5G Ace and Moto G Power (2021) are totally out of luck.
The Motorola Android 12 update list mostly includes phones released this year that came with Android 11 installed. Only two Android 10 phones — the Motorola Edge+ and Motorola RAZR — will get a second update to Android 12, as far as we know. Here is the full list of phones likely to receive Android 12:
- Motorola RAZR 5G
- Motorola Edge+ (2020)
- Motorola Edge (2021)
- Motorola Edge 20 / Edge 20 Pro / Edge 20 Lite
- Moto G10 Power
- Moto G20
- Moto G30
- Moto G40
- Moto G50
- Moto G60
- Moto G100
We have yet to see an official Motorola Android 12 roadmap, nor has the company launched a Motorola Android 12 beta in early November. However, we can only hope it will happen soon.
When will my Nokia phone get Android 12?
Nokia is yet another phone company that's had some problems with updates. Despite being the only manufacturer still making Android One phones, Nokia has failed to live up to the promise of simultaneous OS releases with Pixel phones. Instead, it released an Android 11 update schedule and then missed its deadlines for many of its phones.
Now that Nokia has finally pushed Android 11 to most phones, it can turn its attention entirely to Android 12. Nokia launched an Android 12 Developer Beta on the Nokia XR20 in early September and has closed applications in late October. It's likely that it will begin a public Android 12 beta soon on its rugged phone and could move on to other phones soon.
We still don't have an official Nokia Android 12 release list, but since its phones typically receive at least two updates, these Nokia phones are guaranteed to get an Android 12 update:
- Nokia XR20
- Nokia X20
- Nokia X10
- Nokia G50
- Nokia G20
- Nokia G10
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- Nokia 8 V 5G UW
- Nokia 5.4
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 1.3
- Nokia 2.4
- Nokia 3.4
We don't know when these phones will receive it; we only know that the XR20 is most likely to receive it first. We can also expect the newest X and G phones to jump to the top of the list, with their unlettered phones drifting later into 2022.
When will my OnePlus phone get Android 12?
OxygenOS 12 is an intriguing spin on Android 12 because it doesn't share much in common with stock Android. Instead, because OxygenOS's code has been merged with ColorOS, its features and launcher have lost much of their original identity. Subsumed by parent company OPPO, OxygenOS's last release will be 12; by the time ColorOS 13 arrives, all OnePlus phones will use that OS instead.
That might make you in less of a rush to update your phone. Still, time marches on, and the OxygenOS 12 beta has run on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro since October 4. As of mid-November, OnePlus has begun the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 on the OnePlus 9, while it just began the closed beta on the OnePlus 8.
In terms of when your OnePlus phone will get Android 12, we still expect the OnePlus 9 series to get a stable build by the end of December. The OnePlus 8 will be next on the update schedule; its closed beta began nearly three months after the OnePlus 9 closed beta, so we're unsure if that means its final update will take an extra three months as well.
After the 8, we expect the update order to go as follows: OnePlus 9R, 8T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord, and the OnePlus 7T/7 series. All of these phones should get the update in 2022.
So far as we know, the OnePlus Android 12 update list consists of the following phones:
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro / 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro / 7T Pro McLaren
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus Nord CE
- OnePlus Nord 2
- OnePlus Nord N200
When will my OPPO phone get Android 12?
OPPO has made a concerted effort to bring more of its phones to Western markets. So OPPO phone owners will be happy to know that ColorOS 12 is on its way. The ColorOS 12 beta began on October 4 with the Find X3 series, though only in certain territories.
While OxygenOS 12 arguably performs as a watered-down ColorOS, the actual ColorOS 12 release looked and performed very well in our tests. The UI looks cleaner than the 11 OS, with better icons and spacing and OPPO's unique spin on the Material You color picker tool.
Reportedly, OPPO plans to bring the update to over a hundred phones, including every 2021 and 2020 phone and most 2019 phones. The expected OPPO Android 12 update list is below:
- Find X3 / Find X3 Pro / Find X3 Neo / Find X3 Lite
- Find X2 / Find X2 Pro / Find X2 Neo / Find X2 Lite
- Reno 6 / Reno 6 Pro / Reno 6 Pro+ / Reno 6Z
- Reno 5 / Reno 5 Pro / Reno 5 Pro+ / Reno 5 Lite / Reno 5K / Reno 5F
- Reno 4 / Reno 4 Pro / Reno 4F / Reno 4Z / Reno 4 Lite / Reno 4 SE
- Reno 3 / Reno 3 Pro
- OPPO A95 / OPPO A94 / OPPO A93 / OPPO A93s
- OPPO A74 / OPPO A73 / OPPO A72
- OPPO A55 / OPPO A54 / OPPO A53 / OPPO A53s / OPPO A52
- OPPO A35 / OPPO A33 / OPPO A32 / OPPO A31
- OPPO A16 / OPPO A15s / OPPO A12s / OPPO A12e
- OPPO K9 / OPPO K7x / OPPO K7
- OPPO F19 Pro / OPPO F19 Pro+ / OPPO F19
- OPPO F17 Pro / OPPO F17
- OPPO F15
As for an actual timeline, we only know OPPO's ColorOS 12 beta schedule so far:
- October: Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series
- November: Find X2 series, Reno 6 series
- December: Reno 5 series, K9, A95, Ace 2 series, OnePlus 8 series
When will my Realme phone get Android 12?
The Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 has an official release timetable. The Realme GT currently has "early access" to the Android 12 release, which uses a new AI Smooth Engine, Fluid Space Design with 3D icons, and improved Always-On Display features.
Here is the complete Realme Android 12 update list, including when the company promises to release the early access beta on specific phones:
December 2021
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme GT Neo 2 5G
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme 8 Pro
January-March 2022
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme X50 Pro 5G
- Realme 8 4G
- Realme 8i
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme Narzo 50A
- Realme Narzo 30
- Realme C25
- Realme C25s
April-June 2022
- Realme X7
- Realme X3
- Realme K3 SuperZoom
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Realme Realme 8s
- Realme Realme 7 5G
When will my Samsung phone get Android 12?
Samsung launched the One UI 4 beta on the Galaxy S21 series in mid-September, well before the official Android 12 code release. In early October, it then pushed out the beta 2 release with Material You color customization — a feature not found in the AOSP code release — proving that Samsung worked closely with Google developers to keep its software releases on track.
As of mid-November, Samsung has officially launched One UI 4 on the Galaxy S21, begun the One UI 4 foldable beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and brought its beta to the Note 20 series, with its S20 phones to follow soon. So it is well on track for a speedy Android 12 release.
Thanks to a possible slip-up on Samsung's part, the company leaked its One UI 4 update roadmap on its Korean Samsung Members forum, then gave us and published the official One UI 4 roadmap.
Based on that information, here is the Samsung Android 12 update list, including which month your phone or tablet will receive it:
November 2021
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
December 2021
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
January 2021
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Fold 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
February 2022
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10 (5G)
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
March 2022
- Galaxy S7 FE
April 2022
- Galaxy A51 (5G)
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
May 2022
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
June 2022
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy XCover Pro
July 2022
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy Xcover 5
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A11
This list is pretty thorough, and it's impressive how Samsung has frontloaded its schedule and will bring the update to its foldables by the end of December and most of its older flagships by January.
This US-based roadmap didn't show the update schedule for every eligible Samsung phone. We'll try to fill in the blanks as Samsung releases more roadmaps officially in other countries, but these other models are also supposed to be eligible for Android 12:
- Galaxy A72 / Galaxy A22 / Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy M62 / Galaxy M42 / Galaxy M32 / Galaxy M12 / Galaxy M02s / Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M51 / Galaxy M31s / Galaxy M31 Prime / Galaxy M21s / Galaxy M21 / Galaxy M11 / Galaxy M01s / Galaxy M01
- Galaxy F62 / Galaxy F52 5G / Galaxy F22 / Galaxy F12 / Galaxy F02s / Galaxy F41
- Galaxy Quantum 2, Galaxy Jump, Galaxy A Quantum
When will my Xiaomi phone get Android 12?
Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 Android 11 OS is the company's best software in years. So we're excited to see how MIUI grows with Android 12.
Right now, a few Xiaomi phones are eligible for the Android 12 beta: the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, and Mi 11 Pro, specifically. But they're using stock Android 12, not the new Android skin that Xiaomi will release. Xiaomi did release a MIUI 12.5 Android 12 beta on the Mi 11 in late August, but only on Chinese-territory models. We haven't seen it on other phones yet.
A huge number of Xiaomi phones got the MIUI 12.5 Android 11 update, and most Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO-brand phones tend to get two Android OS updates per life cycle. But Xiaomi hasn't given official notice of which phones will receive it. This is our best estimate of the Xiaomi Android 12 update list:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 / Mi 11 Pro / Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11i / Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11T / Mi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 / Mi Mix Fold
- Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10 Youth / Mi 10i / Mi 10s
- Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T Lite
- Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi Note 10 series
- Redmi Note 9 series
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi K40 series
- Redmi K30 series
- Redmi 10X series
- POCO F3
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X3 / X3 Pro
- POCO X2
- POCO M3 / M3 Pro
- POCO M2 / M2 Pro
- POCO C3
As for when your Xiaomi phone will receive it, we don't have an estimate yet. Its phones didn't start to get Android 11 until early this year, even its flagships. But given it has started to push MIUI 12.5 Android 12 on the Mi 11, it's possible that your Mi phone could see the update before the end of 2021. Just don't hold us to that.
