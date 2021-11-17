After a seemingly neverending beta period, Android 12 arrived on eligible Google Pixel phones on Oct. 19 — much later in the year than usual. Unfortunately, the long wait gives other Android devs less time to get their Android 12 skins ready on schedule. Samsung appeared to work closely with Google on its One UI 4 update, and its update roadmap is unusually speedy this year. In fact, the Galaxy S21 series is already getting Android 12 in mid-November, which is pretty impressive. But most other manufacturers, including OnePlus, won't have the new OS on their flagships until December 2021 at the earliest.

You're here to read which of the best Android phones will get Android 12 — and when. Unfortunately, most companies haven't officially announced this information yet, and it will depend on how long it takes to iron out bugs in their respective betas. But we can extrapolate from previous years what to expect. Generally speaking, recent flagships are likely to see stable releases in the next couple of months, while older phones may have to wait until early-to-mid 2022. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The Android 12 beta season is in full swing, but official launches won't happen for some time. For those Android users asking, "When will my phone get Android 12?" Here's everything we know so far.

Jump to: ASUS

Google

LG

Motorola

Nokia

OnePlus

OPPO

Realme

Samsung

Xiaomi

When will my ASUS phone get Android 12?

The ASUS Android 12 release date schedule will be easy to remember, as the company is only updating a handful of phones to the new OS. Of the list, only the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip will receive the update in late 2021. If you own an ASUS gaming phone like the ROG Phone 5, expect the update in the first three months of 2022. Otherwise, ASUS promises that all Android 12 updates should appear within the first half of 2022. Here is the list of when your ASUS phone will receive Android 12: Zenfone 8 / Zenfone 8 Flip ( Late 2021 )

) ROG Phone 5 / ROG Phone 5 Ultimate / ROG Phone 5s / ROG Phone 5s Pro ( Q1 2022 )

) Zenfone 7 / Zenfone 7 Pro ( Q2 2022 )

) ROG Phone 3 / ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition (Q2 2022) The ASUS OS should stick fairly close to stock Android 12 in design, though it will include "ZenUI-specific changes that allow easier navigation, streamlined control panels, increased visibility for better control and more customization options." Currently, Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip owners can sign up for the Android 12 beta. When will my Google Pixel phone get Android 12?

Unless you have a Pixel 1 or Pixel 2, your Pixel phone is currently eligible to download Android 12. If you own a Pixel 6, 5, 4, or 3 and are still running Android 11, check your Settings for an update now. You can expect some small updates when Android 12L arrives in early 2022, but that update is more focused on foldables and tablets. So it won't affect your smartphone experience much. Here is the list of phones that should be updated to Android 12 already: Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 When will my LG phone get Android 12?

Despite its plans to exit the smartphone market, LG promised to update certain LG phones to Android 12. These are the eight LG phones that'll jump up to Android 12 (we've marked which of the two will also update to Android 13): LG Wing (+ Android 13)

LG Velvet (+ Android 13)

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92 While we appreciate that LG isn't abandoning its loyal customers while fleeing the smartphone industry, there's still reason for concern. Before LG's decision, it struggled to release timely updates for its phones. Now that its executives pulled the plug on the business, will it really have the resources to release updates in a timely manner? One Android Central editor even argued that we shouldn't believe LG when it promises three years of software updates. So while we know the phones LG intends to support, it's a toss-up when it'll happen. As of November, we haven't heard anything about an LG Android 12 beta; given most other OEMs have started theirs already, this is a worrisome sign. However, once the beta does begin, we expect that the LG Wing, LG Velvet, and LG V50 are the phones most likely to get timely updates. When will my Motorola phone get Android 12?

Motorola doesn't like updating its phones. As a result, most of them only get one platform update, meaning that phones released in 2020 and early 2021 won't get Android 12. So those who bought recent phones like the Motorola One 5G Ace and Moto G Power (2021) are totally out of luck. The Motorola Android 12 update list mostly includes phones released this year that came with Android 11 installed. Only two Android 10 phones — the Motorola Edge+ and Motorola RAZR — will get a second update to Android 12, as far as we know. Here is the full list of phones likely to receive Android 12: Motorola RAZR 5G

Motorola Edge+ (2020)

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge 20 / Edge 20 Pro / Edge 20 Lite

Moto G10 Power

Moto G20

Moto G30

Moto G40

Moto G50

Moto G60

Moto G100 We have yet to see an official Motorola Android 12 roadmap, nor has the company launched a Motorola Android 12 beta in early November. However, we can only hope it will happen soon. When will my Nokia phone get Android 12?

Nokia is yet another phone company that's had some problems with updates. Despite being the only manufacturer still making Android One phones, Nokia has failed to live up to the promise of simultaneous OS releases with Pixel phones. Instead, it released an Android 11 update schedule and then missed its deadlines for many of its phones. Now that Nokia has finally pushed Android 11 to most phones, it can turn its attention entirely to Android 12. Nokia launched an Android 12 Developer Beta on the Nokia XR20 in early September and has closed applications in late October. It's likely that it will begin a public Android 12 beta soon on its rugged phone and could move on to other phones soon. We still don't have an official Nokia Android 12 release list, but since its phones typically receive at least two updates, these Nokia phones are guaranteed to get an Android 12 update: Nokia XR20

Nokia X20

Nokia X10

Nokia G50

Nokia G20

Nokia G10

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8 V 5G UW

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 3.4 We don't know when these phones will receive it; we only know that the XR20 is most likely to receive it first. We can also expect the newest X and G phones to jump to the top of the list, with their unlettered phones drifting later into 2022. When will my OnePlus phone get Android 12?

OxygenOS 12 is an intriguing spin on Android 12 because it doesn't share much in common with stock Android. Instead, because OxygenOS's code has been merged with ColorOS, its features and launcher have lost much of their original identity. Subsumed by parent company OPPO, OxygenOS's last release will be 12; by the time ColorOS 13 arrives, all OnePlus phones will use that OS instead. That might make you in less of a rush to update your phone. Still, time marches on, and the OxygenOS 12 beta has run on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro since October 4. As of mid-November, OnePlus has begun the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 on the OnePlus 9, while it just began the closed beta on the OnePlus 8.

In terms of when your OnePlus phone will get Android 12, we still expect the OnePlus 9 series to get a stable build by the end of December. The OnePlus 8 will be next on the update schedule; its closed beta began nearly three months after the OnePlus 9 closed beta, so we're unsure if that means its final update will take an extra three months as well. After the 8, we expect the update order to go as follows: OnePlus 9R, 8T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord, and the OnePlus 7T/7 series. All of these phones should get the update in 2022. So far as we know, the OnePlus Android 12 update list consists of the following phones: OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro / 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro / 7T Pro McLaren

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord N200 When will my OPPO phone get Android 12?

OPPO has made a concerted effort to bring more of its phones to Western markets. So OPPO phone owners will be happy to know that ColorOS 12 is on its way. The ColorOS 12 beta began on October 4 with the Find X3 series, though only in certain territories. While OxygenOS 12 arguably performs as a watered-down ColorOS, the actual ColorOS 12 release looked and performed very well in our tests. The UI looks cleaner than the 11 OS, with better icons and spacing and OPPO's unique spin on the Material You color picker tool.

Reportedly, OPPO plans to bring the update to over a hundred phones, including every 2021 and 2020 phone and most 2019 phones. The expected OPPO Android 12 update list is below: Find X3 / Find X3 Pro / Find X3 Neo / Find X3 Lite

Find X2 / Find X2 Pro / Find X2 Neo / Find X2 Lite

Reno 6 / Reno 6 Pro / Reno 6 Pro+ / Reno 6Z

Reno 5 / Reno 5 Pro / Reno 5 Pro+ / Reno 5 Lite / Reno 5K / Reno 5F

Reno 4 / Reno 4 Pro / Reno 4F / Reno 4Z / Reno 4 Lite / Reno 4 SE

Reno 3 / Reno 3 Pro

OPPO A95 / OPPO A94 / OPPO A93 / OPPO A93s

OPPO A74 / OPPO A73 / OPPO A72

OPPO A55 / OPPO A54 / OPPO A53 / OPPO A53s / OPPO A52

OPPO A35 / OPPO A33 / OPPO A32 / OPPO A31

OPPO A16 / OPPO A15s / OPPO A12s / OPPO A12e

OPPO K9 / OPPO K7x / OPPO K7

OPPO F19 Pro / OPPO F19 Pro+ / OPPO F19

OPPO F17 Pro / OPPO F17

OPPO F15 As for an actual timeline, we only know OPPO's ColorOS 12 beta schedule so far: October : Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series

: Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series November : Find X2 series, Reno 6 series

: Find X2 series, Reno 6 series December: Reno 5 series, K9, A95, Ace 2 series, OnePlus 8 series When will my Realme phone get Android 12?

The Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 has an official release timetable. The Realme GT currently has "early access" to the Android 12 release, which uses a new AI Smooth Engine, Fluid Space Design with 3D icons, and improved Always-On Display features. Here is the complete Realme Android 12 update list, including when the company promises to release the early access beta on specific phones: December 2021 Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme X7 Max

Realme 8 Pro January-March 2022 Realme X7 Pro

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme 8 4G

Realme 8i

Realme 7 Pro

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 30

Realme C25

Realme C25s April-June 2022 Realme X7

Realme X3

Realme K3 SuperZoom

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Realme 8s

Realme Realme 7 5G When will my Samsung phone get Android 12?

Samsung launched the One UI 4 beta on the Galaxy S21 series in mid-September, well before the official Android 12 code release. In early October, it then pushed out the beta 2 release with Material You color customization — a feature not found in the AOSP code release — proving that Samsung worked closely with Google developers to keep its software releases on track. As of mid-November, Samsung has officially launched One UI 4 on the Galaxy S21, begun the One UI 4 foldable beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and brought its beta to the Note 20 series, with its S20 phones to follow soon. So it is well on track for a speedy Android 12 release.