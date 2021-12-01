What you need to know
- The promised Android 11 upgrade for the Nokia 9 PureView has been canceled.
- HMD Global cites "incompatibilities between the camera and the software" for its decision.
- In exchange, the company is offering a discount for the Nokia XR20 or another phone.
HMD Global promised to release three Android updates for the Nokia 9 PureView when the phone debuted in early 2019, running Android 9 Pie. But the company has confirmed that the upgrade is no longer happening.
In a statement posted on its website, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer said it has canceled the Android 11 upgrade for the device over an issue between its camera and the OS. "Incompatibilities between the camera and the software would have led to a compromised experience that does not meet our high standards," HMD Global said.
As a quick recap, HMD's challenger to the best Android phones features a unique penta-lens system at the back comprising two color cameras, three monochrome cameras, and a time-of-flight sensor. The camera system is, of course, the phone's headline feature, so HMD's decision is understandable, though the explanation is not quite specific.
The phone received a stable Android 10 update in late 2019, and owners have had to wait this long to get their hands on Android 11. Despite the botched OS upgrade, HMD will continue to provide security patches to the device as promised.
HMD did not provide specifics about this inconsistency, but it is providing some solace to Nokia 9 PureView owners who have waited this long to upgrade to Android 11. HMD stated that PureView owners will receive a 50% discount on a Nokia XR20 or another device, though this will depend on the phone's regional availability.
The promotion is good until March 31, 2022. To obtain it, simply send HMD the necessary information about your Nokia 9 PureView and email address. You will then be emailed a discount code.
