The LG V60 ThinQ is finally receiving Android 12 in the US

What you need to know

Reports are pouring in that the LG V60 has started receiving the Android 12 update.

The update appears to be available for T-Mobile customers in the United States.

The March security patch is included with the update.

LG's slow Android 12 rollout has continued as users report that the LG V60 has begun receiving the update in the United States.

There are several reports on Reddit indicating that the update is available on the T-Mobile variant. There isn't much of a changelog included in the notice that appears on users' devices, but the update includes Android 12, bug fixes, system improvements, and the March security patch.

T-Mobile doesn't seem to have updated its Android 12 support page to include the device.

(Image credit: Binarybitz on Reddit)

LG's Android 12 update rollout began in March with the LG Velvet in South Korea. U.S. versions have since begun receiving the update as well. Interestingly, the LG V60 update appears to have started in the U.S. as opposed to the company's home country, which is usually par-for-the-course. That said, the company recently released an update schedule for Q2 2022 on its Korean site, and the V60 was curiously missing from the list.

Not counting the LG Wing, the V60 was the company's last "standard" flagship phone, competing with the best Android phones from Samsung. Despite some shortcomings, the device was quite popular among LG fans for its great camera performance, battery life, and its cheaper price tag when compared to other flagship devices at the time. Unfortunately, a V70 never materialized, which is likely why there are plenty of fans still holding onto their V60s.

So far, we haven't noticed reports of other variants receiving the update, but it can't be long for other carrier versions and regions to push the update. The V60 is also expected to receive at least one more major OS upgrade per LG's promise, which will probably arrive sometime in 2023.