Google's last official security patch for Android 12 and Android 12L was the March 2025 update.

As of March 31, 2025, Google is no longer supporting the Android 12 and 12L operating systems.

OEMs can still choose to manually backport security releases to their devices; alternatively, users can switch to a custom ROM.

Android 12 and Android 12L have officially reached end-of-life status, and won't receive any more updates or security patches from Google. The last official security update for Android 12 and 12L was the March 2025 release, as devices running these operating systems did not receive the latest April 2025 security patch. Now, the company has confirmed that this isn't a fluke, officially ending support for Android 12 and 12L as of March 31, 2025 (via Android Authority).

Google supports Android operating systems for many years after they have been replaced. Typically, there is a large percentage of devices still running older operating systems, sometimes because they can't be upgraded. In this instance, Statcounter estimates that over 12% of Android devices worldwide are still running either Android 12 or 12L.

These devices have been receiving the latest patches from the Android Security Bulletin through security patch backports for years, but that support window has now come to an end. This is typical for Google support, as it maintained current security patches for more than three years after Android 12 and 12L officially rolled out.

Regardless, support for Android 12 and 12L ending means that older Android phones will almost certainly be stuck on older security patches, without the latest fixes. The list of phones no longer supported now includes the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the Google Pixel 3a series, and the OnePlus 7 series.

OEMs still have the option of manually backporting security patches on the Android Security Bulletin to their devices, but it remains to be seen if any will do so.

Without the latest security patches, Android 12 and 12L devices immediately become security risks. To keep these devices in use, users will need to find a custom Android ROM capable of receiving the latest patches.