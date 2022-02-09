Back in December last year, Motorola announced that its official Android 12 rollout would begin in February 2022. Just as promised, the Lenovo-owned company has now started updating its devices to the latest Android version. As per XDA Developers, the stable Android 12 update is now rolling out to the Moto G Pro.

The update arrives as firmware version SOPR32.44-11-8 for the XT2043-7 variant of the phone. While the rollout appears to be limited to users in the UK right now, it is likely to expand to more countries in the coming days. The update could also soon begin rolling out to the best Motorola phones — including the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Razr 5G.

Motorola's Android 12 update brings a host of major changes — including Google's Material You design, conversation widgets, accessibility improvements, approximate location permissions, new microphone and camera indicators, and a privacy dashboard. Additionally, Android 12 adds the ability to start playing games as you download them. You can also look forward to new My UX experiences and a few new camera features.

Moto G Pro owners in the UK can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates.

The Moto G Pro was launched in Europe in May 2020 as a rebadged version of the U.S. Moto G Stylus. Since it is a "business edition" phone, the G Pro has received two major Android updates so far. It shipped with Android 10 out of the box and was updated to Android 11 last year. The Moto G Stylus, on the other hand, has received just one Android OS upgrade and isn't eligible for the Android 12 update.